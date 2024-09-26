FM, Swedish Counterpart Chair Meeting To Support UNRWA

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, Sept. 27 (Petra)-- On the sidelines of the high-level week of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Jordan and Sweden organized a ministerial meeting today to mobilize support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA). The meeting was chaired by Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi and Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Stenergard."The importance of UNRWA's role cannot be doubted, and it cannot be denied that it cannot be replaced, because that means questioning the right of Palestinian children to food, shelter, education, and hope," Safadi said during his statement at the meeting. There has never been a need for UNRWA more than with the daily tragedy in Gaza."According to Safadi, UNRWA made the biggest sacrifice of all because Israel killed 224 of its staff during this conflict, and the organization housed 1.9 million Palestinians who had been uprooted from their homes and neighborhoods by Israeli invasion.Furthermore, the majority of UNRWA's educational facilities were devastated, and the ones that remain operate as shelters for Palestinian women and children who were murdered by Israeli bombings while being denied access to food, water, and medical care. "We need UNRWA, because no one can help the Palestinians in Gaza more than UNRWA now," Safadi added, highlighting the necessity of the assistance that UNRWA offers to individuals who depend on its essential services in order to get a medication or a drop of water.UNRWA has been the target of political assassinations by Israel long before October 7, according to Safadi, who also said that "the tragedy of Palestinian refugees began decades ago, and throughout those years, UNRWA has been there to support the Palestinian refugees who need it, and it is a story of human sacrifice and support that the Palestinians have endured for more than 70 years of suffering."Safadi emphasized that Israel opposes UNRWA's continuation not just because of current events in Gaza but also because it seeks to destroy Palestinians' hope for finding a solution to the refugee problem. She emphasized that UNRWA is connected to Palestinian refugees' unalienable right to justice, as stated in international law and resolutions adopted by the General Assembly.Saying that "Every dollar sent to UNRWA means saving a life," Safadi urged the international community to translate its strong will which resulted in a large majority renewing UNRWA's mandate into actionable steps and financial and political support. Safadi ended his address by stating, "We must stand by justice, support UNRWA, and support millions of Palestinians who, without UNRWA, will not only not have a chance to live a dignified life, but many of them may not have a chance to live in these horrific circumstances as the Israeli aggression on Gaza continues unabated."The Swedish Foreign Minister, Maria Stenergard, emphasized the necessity of the international community pushing for the implementation of a comprehensive roadmap for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, which is desperately needed. She also emphasized the importance of improving security for humanitarian workers and expanding humanitarian access to ensure that aid reaches all areas of Gaza."UNRWA's funding shortfall remains a major concern given the challenging circumstances facing Palestine refugees, and we welcome the support of many new and returning donors since October last year." Expanding the donor base is just one of the actions that need to be performed in order to secure the Agency with sufficient, steady, and sustainable income, according to Stenergard.As for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, he noted that 123 countries have signed a joint declaration endorsing UNRWA, confirming the agreement on the significance of UNRWA's role in the occupied West Bank and the entire region. He also stated that UNRWA continues to operate despite the catastrophic circumstances, which reflects the tenacity of the women and men working in the agency.In addition to calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the implementation of an exchange agreement, and the start of a long-term political solution that ends the occupation and results in the establishment of two states coexisting side by side, Guterres emphasized that UNRWA is not a long-term solution to the plight of Palestinian refugees.The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) Commissioner-General, Philippe Lazzarini, emphasized his rejection of attempts to discredit UNRWA and end its operations, saying that doing so would endanger not only Palestinian refugees but also the multilateral system and future political solution. He called for the protection of UNRWA's role in Gaza and a ceasefire in the Strip.Lazzarini emphasized that UNRWA needs a sustainable funding model because its operations are funded through the end of next month, despite having a $80 million deficit for 2024 and 2025. He also noted that the agency's future is still very uncertain due to the suspension of major funding from some major donor nations.Eight heads of international organizations and 42 foreign ministers attended the meeting. During their speeches, they emphasized their nations' support for the UNRWA's continued provision of essential services in line with its international mandate.They emphasized that UNRWA needs political and financial support in order to fulfill its mandate. They also condemned Israeli actions that undercut the agency's efforts and aim to prevent it from continuing to serve more than 5.9 million Palestinian refugees in its five working areas.