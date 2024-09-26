PSG Not Struggling To Regain Momentum, Says Enrique

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Luis Enrique is not overly concerned about Paris St Germain's slump in form following the international break, with the club's manager praising his side for navigating their way through difficult fixtures.

PSG began their league campaign in emphatic fashion, scoring 13 goals to win their first three matches, That momentum has since fizzled out, with the French heavyweights struggling to break down Girona in a 1-0 win before being held to a 1-1 draw at Reims in their last league fixture.

Asked if there had been a decline in performances after the international break earlier this month, Enrique told reporters:“I feel things differently. Over the course of a season there's an evolution, there are good moments and not so good moments, it's part of the logical process of the team growing,” added the Spaniard, speaking ahead of his side's home match against Stade Rennais today.“I find the opposite situation, I think the team has managed to solve the problems that the opponents cause us.”

Enrique added that he expects a tough outing against Rennes, who have won two out of their last four league matches against PSG.“They're a team that plays at the top of the table, they caused us quite a few problems last season. They take points against us, and they'll vary their behaviour as the game goes on,” Enrique said.

“They did it last season. There are no easy games, there will be problems, but I'm an optimistic person when it comes to games like this. We're playing at the Parc and that spurs us on too.“Rennes are used to high pressing but I don't think they'll do that tomorrow because they're an adaptable team. My job is to cope and find solutions. It's very difficult to fight a low block.”

PSG top the Ligue 1 standings after five games, level on 13 points with second-placed Olympique de Marseille and AS Monaco in third but leading on goal difference. After their home match against Rennes, they travel to face English club Arsenal in a Champions League clash.

Meanwhile, Enrique described the expanded Club World Cup, set to feature 32 teams next year, as an“exciting competition” while acknowledging the need to limit player workloads.“Once every four years there's this new, extremely exciting competition. Everyone wants to go to the Club World Cup,” he said, amid growing concern from players and coaches alike over the increasing number of fixtures.

The 2025 Club World Cup will be held in the United States from June 15-July 13, with 12 European clubs set to take part in a tournament that has only traditionally involved the six continental champions and host nation.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri warned earlier this month that leading players could go on strike over the number of games they're being asked to play. The Spain international is set to miss the rest of the season after suffering ligament damage to his right knee at the weekend.

“Of course those involved must speak,” said Luis Enrique.“I understand and I agree that the calendar is very busy, particularly that of Manchester City. Ours is less so because we have two fewer teams in our league and therefore four fewer matches. A less hectic calendar would favour everyone,” he added.

