2024 International Mountain Tourism And Outdoor Sports Conference Opens In Guizhou Province, China

On September 26th, 2024 International Mountain and Outdoor Sports Conference, China's unique mountain tourism themed international high-end summit, opened in Xingyi City, Qianxinan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, Guizhou Province. At the opening ceremony, two important research results, Climate Change and Mountain Tourism Response Strategies and World Famous Mountains for Tourism -- Recognition Standards, were released, providing scientific and practical guidance for the sustainable development of global mountain tourism.

This conference has set up three major events and a series of supporting activities, i.e., the opening ceremony of 2024 International Mountain Tourism and Outdoor Sports Conference together with the Asian Mountain Tourism Promotion Conference, 2024 International Mountain Tourism Alliance (IMTA) Annual Conference, and 2024 Wanfenglin Hiking Event for 10-Thousand People.

Themed "Integrating Culture, Sports, and Tourism for High Quality Life", this conference was hosted by IMTA and organized by IMTA Secretariat and the People's Government of Qianxinan Prefecture. Its aim is to explore innovative paths for high-quality and sustainable mountain tourism development in the new era via in-depth exchanges and cooperation so as to empower mountain tourism with new vitality and momentum.

Nearly 400 guests attended the opening ceremony of the conference, including representatives from international organizations, tourism departments of relevant countries, institutions stationed in China, tourism related enterprises, mountain tourism destination management agencies, industry experts and scholars as well as media reporters, etc.

