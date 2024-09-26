Hurricane Helene: US Airlines Cancel Over 1,000 Flights As It Nears Florida's Gulf Coast. What We Know So Far

(MENAFN- Live Mint) As Hurricane Helene approaches landfall in Florida's Big Bend this evening, across the U.S. have cancelled or delayed thousands of flights, Reuters reported.

According to FlightAware, 1,038 flights had been cancelled and 1,672 delayed by 11:59 AM ET.

Southwest Airlines canceled 201 flights, followed closely by American Airlines and Delta Air Lines. Airports in affected areas, including Tampa International, Orlando International, and Fort Lauderdale International, have alerted travellers to potential delays and cancellations.

Also Read: Tropical Storm Helene Triggers Hurricane Watches in Florida

American Airlines has issued a travel advisory for airports in the Southeastern US and Gulf of Mexico regions, with JetBlue and Southwest also providing similar advisories.

Travelers are encouraged to stay updated on their flight statuses and plan accordingly.

Officials have issued dire warnings and urged residents in coastal areas along the hurricane's path to evacuate ahead of catastrophic winds and a potentially deadly storm surge.

Also Read: Hurricane Francine Rakes Louisiana With Dangerous Winds

Hurricane Helene has intensified into a Category 4 storm, poised to make landfall on Florida's northwest coast Thursday night. Forecasters warn of a potentially catastrophic storm surge and hazardous winds and rain affecting much of the southeastern U.S, AP reported.

Hurricane and flash flood warnings have been issued extending into northern Georgia and western North Carolina. Power outages have already impacted over 600,000 homes and businesses in Florida. In response, governors from Florida, Georgia, Alabama, the Carolinas, and Virginia have declared states of emergency.