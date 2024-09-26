France – Canada To Further Strengthen Close Ties

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) OTTAWA, Canada – Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, welcomed president of France, Emmanuel Macron, to Canada from September 25 to 26, 2024, with stops in Ottawa, Ontario, and Montréal, Quebec. The visit helped further strengthen the close ties between our countries and advance our shared priorities.

“The leaders announced three key declarations that will align Canada and France's work to preserve peace and security, take ambitious climate action, protect the environment, and responsibly harness the full potential of artificial intelligence (AI),” reports the prime minister's office – communications.

“The first of these three declarations, the Canada-France Declaration on a Stronger Defence and Security Partnership , underscores Canada and France's steadfast commitment to supporting Ukraine in the face of Russia's illegal invasion. It also reaffirms our contributions to regional stability and security in the Indo-Pacific and reflects our co-operation in managing emergencies, modernizing our armed forces, and combatting foreign interference.”

Haiti

The two leaders discussed shared, ongoing work to respond to the humanitarian situation in Haiti and reiterated their support for the United Nations-authorized Multinational Security Support mission in the country. Canada and France are in steadfast support of Haitian-led solutions to the conflict that will make a meaningful and lasting difference in the lives of the Haitian people – and build a better future.

Summit of the Future

Building on the progress made at the United Nations General Assembly and the Summit of the Future earlier this week, prime minister Trudeau and president Macron highlighted the critical importance of continued action to fight climate change and protect our oceans.

“In the Canada-France Declaration on the Ocean , the leaders underlined the vital role that oceans play for the environment, the climate, the economy, and food and energy security throughout the world. To advance our work, prime minister Trudeau announced Canada's membership in the Paris Pact for People and the planet.

“The Pact, led by France and in partnership with global leaders, emphasizes collective action to accelerate sustainable development and create opportunities to help lift vulnerable populations out of poverty.”

SCALE AI

During the visit, the prime minister and the president met with AI experts, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders to discuss the risks and benefits of this new technology. Canada and France have world-leading AI ecosystems, including leadership roles in the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI), which has 29 members worldwide. A testament to our progress in growing a dynamic AI industry, GPAI's first two centres of expertise opened in Canada and France.

“Moving forward on this work, the prime minister and the president announced the Canada-France Declaration on Artificial Intelligence . The Declaration reiterates our countries' commitment to a safe use of AI that respects human rights and democratic values,” said the prime minister's office – communications.

During president Macron's visit, Canada was also named Country of the Year for the Viva Technology 2025 technology conference, which will be held in Paris next year. At this event, Canada's delegation will collaborate with the international community and meet with thousands of visionary start-ups, investors, organizations, and researchers to leverage advances in AI to strengthen our economy, increase productivity, and create new opportunities for Canadians. SCALE AI, Canada's Global Innovation Cluster dedicated to AI, will lead Canada's business delegation.

Sommet de la Francophonie

“Prime minister Trudeau and president Macron reaffirmed their commitment to promoting the French language and La Francophonie's institutions ahead of the next Sommet de la Francophonie, which will be held in Villers-Cotterêts and Paris, France, on October 4 and 5, 2024. They also renewed their commitment to strengthening strategic coordination in preparation for the successive G7 Presidencies that Canada and France will hold, in 2025 and 2026 respectively.”

“Canada and France's relationship is built on shared history, a common language, and democratic values. President Macron's visit to Canada is a testament to the enduring friendship between our two countries, and with the progress we have made over this visit, we will move forward to build a fairer and more prosperous future for our peoples,” said the prime minister of Canada.

