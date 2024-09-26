Moaisoft Launches 'Resope!': A Strategic Sushi Rescue Puzzle Game For Nintendo Switchtm
Date
9/26/2024 9:15:35 PM
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
RESOPE!
RESOPE! ̳1
RESOPE! ̳2
RESOPE! ̳3
Moaisoft to Release New Full-Fledged Puzzle Game 'Resope!' for Nintendo SwitchTM on September 26, 2024!
JAPAN, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Moaisoft, known for developing and releasing a variety of smartphone apps, launched the 'falling-style, deep-thinking puzzle game' app 'Resope!' on Thursday, September 26, 2024. Rescue the sushi trapped inside the walls. A full-fledged puzzle game that requires careful thought. All that is required is to ignite the blocks.
Introducing a Thrilling Sushi Rescue Mission.
Once a block is ignited, the fire spreads and destroys surrounding blocks.
Blocks and sushi fall into the burnt-out space from above.
The mission is to use this basic rule to rescue sushi by making them fall to the bottom.
Strategic elements include detonating bombs to destroy walls and using items to control firepower.
Rescue sushi in succession to create combos and earn high scores.
The game offers a casual and easy-to-play experience with just the right level of challenge and mental exercise.
Clear all 11 levels to collect 10 types of sushi.
In addition to standard single-player mode, the game features a "Timer Mode" for racing against the clock and an offline "VS Mode" for two-player head-to-head competition.
Software Details
Supported Languages : Japanese, English
Required Space : 124MB
Number of Players : 1 2
Supported Controllers : Nintendo Switch Pro Controller
Save Data Cloud Backup : Supported
Genre : Puzzle / Arcade / Party / Action
Release Date : 9/26/2024
Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo.
©2011-2024 Moaisoft / TMれそぺ! Resope!
Support Information
"Resope!" Publish Page(America)
"Resope!" Publish Page(Europe)
"Resope!" Publish Page(Asia)
"Resope!" Landing Page
"Resope!" Japanese Page:
"Moaisoft Games" Official Website
"Moaisoft" Official Website
Moaisoft
Contact Form : contactus
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
MENAFN26092024003118003196ID1108721326
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.