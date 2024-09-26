ASB Glassfloor Takes Center Stage At Big Blue Madness: A New Era In Collegiate Sports

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ASB GlassFloor debuts at Kentucky Basketball's Big Blue Madness, becoming the first NCAA Division I event with an interactive court that elevates player performance and fan experience.
LEXINGTON, KY, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
In a historic moment for college sports, ASB GlassFloor , a global leader in innovative sports
flooring, will take center stage at one of the biggest and most anticipated college events of the
year – Kentucky Basketball's Big Blue Madness, presented by Ronald McDonald House Charities
of the Bluegrass (RMHC). This landmark event will be the first NCAA Division I occasion to
feature the revolutionary floor, designed to enhance player performance and provide fans with
a more immersive experience.
Big Blue Madness will take place on Friday, Oct. 11, inside Rupp Arena at the Central Bank
Center. The event serves as the annual introduction of the Kentucky Men's and Women's
Basketball Teams, featuring new Men's Head Coach Mark Pope and Women's Head Coach
Kenny Brooks this year. It is a pivotal event in the collegiate basketball calendar, drawing
thousands of passionate fans and extensive media attention. It serves as a celebration of the
sport and the student-athletes who dedicate their lives to excellence both on and off the court.
With the ASB GlassFloor, this year's event promises to elevate fan engagement and redefine
the future of collegiate sports.
Setting a New Standard for College Athletics Events
The ASB GlassFloor is a sports floor that integrates interactive display capabilities, creating
visual experiences for players and fans alike. Known for its design, durability, and stunning
visual capabilities, the ASB GlassFloor brings a new level to collegiate sports. The floor is
equipped with LED technology beneath the glass, turning the court into a dynamic display that
can adapt instantly to the needs of any game, whether it be basketball, volleyball, or other
major NCAA competitions. The digital court provides dynamic branding opportunities, in-game
activations, and real-time data displays, all while maintaining the performance and safety
standards expected at the highest levels of sport.
Coaches Embrace Innovation
“This is something that's never been seen in college basketball before,” Pope said.“Big Blue
Madness is one of the great spectacles in all of sports. We are so excited for Kentucky
Basketball to be the first college program to partner with ASB GlassFloor, bringing this exciting
technology to Big Blue Nation. Our team can't wait to put on a show in Rupp Arena on Oct. 11.”
“We look forward to putting on a show for Big Blue Nation at our first Big Blue Madness with
the ASB GlassFloor as part of the spectacle,” Brooks said.“Big Blue Madness is famous
throughout the college basketball world. Since we saw the ASB GlassFloor at the U19 World
Cup last year we've been intrigued by the possibilities of playing on this court. We're excited to
add this exciting technology to what promises to be an entertaining night in Rupp Arena.”
A Fusion of Innovation and Performance
“Participating in Big Blue Madness signifies a pivotal moment for ASB GlassFloor and
underscores our commitment to innovation in collegiate sports,” said Christof Babinsky,
Managing Director of ASB GlassFloor.“This event is not just a showcase; it's an opportunity to
demonstrate how our sports floors can transform the game for athletes while creating an
unparalleled experience for fans. Our partnership here will set a new standard for the future of
collegiate sports events.”
Looking Ahead: The Future of Sports Venues
With a growing list of installations in sports venues across the globe, including its involvement
in professional basketball leagues, ASB GlassFloor continues to revolutionize the way sports are
played and experienced. Its inclusion in such a high-profile College Basketball event not only
highlights the increasing demand for multifunctional, durable, and visually dynamic sports
floors but also marks a significant milestone in the modernization of college sports.
About ASB GlassFloor
ASB GlassFloor is a leading provider of innovative sports flooring solutions. Renowned for
transforming arenas into dynamic, interactive spaces, ASB GlassFloor combines cutting-edge
technology with exceptional design to create visually stunning and highly functional surfaces.
The advanced glass flooring is utilised by some of the world's most prestigious sporting events
and venues, setting new standards for performance and aesthetics.
With a focus on innovation, quality, and durability, ASB GlassFloor continues to redefine the
possibilities of sports venues and event spaces, providing unparalleled experiences for athletes
and audiences alike.
ASB GlassFloor has been showcased in prominent events such as the FIBA U19 Women's
Basketball World Cup, the German BBL Season Opener 2023, the NBA All-Star 2024, and the
Basketball Champions League Final Four 2024, reflecting our dedication to enhancing sports
venues with high-performance and visually striking flooring.
