Splashtop Named Rising Star At Cybersecasia Readers' Choice Awards 2024

SINGAPORE, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splashtop , a leader in secure remote access and support solutions, has been recognized as a Rising Star at the prestigious 5th CybersecAsia Readers' Choice Awards. Voted by CISOs, leaders, and cybersecurity practitioners, the awards celebrate Asia Pacific's cybersecurity leaders for their critical roles, innovations, and advancements in the industry. Splashtop was selected by the readers of CybersecAsia for its innovation and dedication to security while enabling the world's remote and hybrid workforces. to be productive.

The Rising Star Award honors newer providers who have made a significant impact in the Asia Pacific cybersecurity market. Splashtop has rapidly established itself as a trusted partner, offering simplified yet secure remote access and support solutions that meet the growing demands of hybrid work environments.

“We are honored to be recognized by CybersecAsia readers as a Rising Star in our first year as a nominee,” said Leonard Wong, Vice President for Asia Pacific at Splashtop.“Secure yet simplified remote access and support is now a mandatory aspect of business operations. Our mission is to simplify security for businesses of all sizes and empower IT users with innovative solutions that can be easily absorbed into their operations. This award validates our commitment to helping organizations in the Asia Pacific region securely adapt to the evolving cyber threat landscape.”

Victor Ng, Editor-in-Chief of CybersecAsia, said of Splashtop's recognition,“In the post-pandemic hybrid work environment, Splashtop has innovated to help organizations and individuals adapt to the new normal, with solutions geared to the needs of hybrid work, remote access, and support.”

Splashtop solutions provide advanced security features , including single sign-on (SSO) integration, multi-factor authentication, IP whitelisting, and granular access controls, allowing IT teams to verifying user identities through multiple layers of authentication. End-to-end encryption and watermarking safeguard the content of remote sessions. For compliance and regulatory management, centralized session recording automatically records remote sessions to the cloud, while SIEM integration enables real-time analysis of security alerts generated by applications and network hardware. Splashtop is compliant with global security standards like ISO 27001, GDPR, and SOC-2, ensuring that sensitive data remains secure.

The 2024 CybersecAsia Readers' Choice Awards, now in its fifth year, is one of the most prestigious programs in the region, recognizing outstanding cybersecurity solution providers. This year, 21 companies were honored for their innovations, with over 1,100 qualified voters selecting the winners from across Asia Pacific.

As cyber threats continue to rise, the demand for secure and reliable remote access solutions has become critical. For more information on Splashtop's award-winning remote access and support solutions, please visit Splashtop.com .

About Splashtop

Splashtop is a leader in solutions that simplify the work-anywhere world. Its solutions for hybrid work and IT / MSP remote support deliver an experience that is fast, simple and secure. Splashtop's patented, high performance technology is capable of achieving 4K HD quality, multi-monitor support, and 60fps with ultra-low latency. Splashtop comes with advanced security features, broad device support, and responsive customer service. More than 30 million users, 250k businesses, including those in 85% of Fortune 500 enterprises, enjoy Splashtop products globally.

CONTACT: Adrienne Hisoler Splashtop Inc.