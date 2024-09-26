(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Single-use bioreactors are expected to gain traction in the as customization and sustainability increase.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research, , Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The single-use bioreactors (일회용 생물반응기 산업) generated a value of US$ 2.1 billion in 2023. Over the next ten years, the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.8% , reaching 6.7 billion by 2034. Single-use bioreactor operations will be transformed by incorporating digital technologies like IoT, AI, and machine learning into bioprocessing, also known as Bioprocessing 4.0.

Predictive maintenance, process optimization, and quicker decision-making will be made possible by real-time data monitoring and analytics, increasing productivity and cutting expenses.

Single-use bioreactors are expected to find utility in fields other than typical biopharmaceutical manufacturing, like food and beverage production, industrial biotechnology, and agricultural biotechnology. A greater range of companies may be able to afford single-use systems as technology advances and costs come down.

Single-use bioreactor systems that are modular and adjustable will become more in demand as businesses look for ways to be flexible to meet a range of production requirements. Due to their modular architecture, platforms for single-use bioprocessing will be able to easily incorporate extra unit activities, like filtration and purification.

Key Findings of the Market Report



North America held a majority of the market share in 2023.

Single-use bioreactor systems are predicted to power market growth.

Based on cell type, bacterial cells are expected to drive the demand for single-use bioreactors.

In terms of molecule type, monoclonal antibodies (MABs) will present opportunities in the future. As biotechnology companies expand, the market for single-use bioreactors is expected to grow.

Global Single-Use Bioreactors Market: Growth Drivers



Sterilization and cleaning are expensive with stainless-steel bioreactors but unnecessary with single-use ones. Biopharmaceutical businesses can also save a great deal of money by reducing the possibility of cross-contamination.

Single-use bioreactors' flexibility and scalability are higher than conventional bioreactors. They are scaled up or down to satisfy production demands and adjusted to various process requirements. Biopharmaceutical businesses can experience huge changes in product demand, which makes this flexibility particularly useful.

Continuous improvements in single-use bioreactor technology have increased output, dependability, and quality. Advances like disposable mixing systems, sophisticated control systems, and real-time monitoring sensors have increased the versatility of single-use bioreactors and accelerated their acceptance in various applications.

The growing need for biologics, biosimilars, and gene and cell therapies is fueling the biopharmaceutical industry's continued rapid growth. The widespread usage of single-use bioreactors can be attributed to their cost-effective and efficient solution for generating complicated biopharmaceutical products. The FDA and EMA have acknowledged Single-use technology as a major advantage in biopharmaceutical production. As a result of their assistance and guidance in installing single-use solutions, they have further accelerated industry acceptance.

Global Single-Use Bioreactors Market: Regional Landscape



The biopharmaceutical sector is thriving in North America, which has various biologics, biosimilars, and gene therapy markets. As the biotechnology industry expands and manufacturers seek more flexible and affordable ways to produce their products, single-use bioreactors will become increasingly popular.

Bioprocessing infrastructure, including manufacturing facilities and research institutions, will improve if single-use bioreactors are implemented. Market expansion will be aided by public and private measures to support the biopharmaceutical industry.

Health Canada and the FDA in the United States are two regulatory bodies in North America that have backed single-use bioprocessing technologies. The region will adopt single-use bioreactors more easily if there are clear regulatory rules and measures to expedite the clearance process for biologics and innovative medicines.

Technological innovation and biopharmaceutical research are centered in North America. Prominent educational establishments, research hubs, and biotech hubs to propel advancements in single-use bioreactor technology, promoting cooperation and information sharing among industry participants. The increasing focus on personalized medicines and precision medicine in North America will increase the need for biomanufacturing systems that are adaptable and scalable, such as single-use bioreactors. These tools provide the quick and economical creation of personalized treatments according to each patient's requirements.

Global Single-use Bioreactors Market: Key Players

Major market players offer process-optimized products. Microbial bioprocessing requires products well-suited to this process's nuanced demands. Bioprocess control is made more accessible and dependable with budget-friendly single-use bioreactors from key players in the global market.



Danaher Corporation

General Electric Company

Merck KGaA

Sartorius AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Eppendorf AG

Parker Hannifin Corporation

PBS Biotech Inc.

Distek Inc. Getinge

Key Developments



In January 2023, PBS Biotech ("PBS"), a bioreactor manufacturer with single-use technology and process development services, closed a deal valued at $22 million backed by Avego Management, LLC ("Avego") and BroadOak Capital Partners ("BroadOak"). In addition to improving the company's product portfolio, expanding process development capabilities, and increasing customer support for global cell therapy clients, this funding supported the company's expansion and enhancement of its technical support services. In August 2023, Sartorius and Repligen merged their technologies to enhance Sartorius' Biostat STR® bioreactor via Repligen's XCell® ATF technology. Both companies believe intensified seed trains and N perfusion are intended to simplify biopharmaceutical manufacturer implementation.

Global Single-use Bioreactors Market: Segmentation

By Product Type



Single-use Bioreactor Systems

Media Bags

Filtration Assemblies Others

By Cell Type



Mammalian Cells

Bacterial Cells

Yeast Cells Others

By Molecule Type



Monoclonal Antibodies (MABs)

Vaccines

Stem Cells

Gene-modified Cells Others

By End User



Biopharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies Others

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa

