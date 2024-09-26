Jacirt Ramps Up Effort To Tackle Emerging Cyberthreats

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Rocheda Bartley

KINGSTON, Jamaica, (DPI) – The Jamaica Incident Response Team (JaCIRT) is ramping up its effort to tackle emerging cyberthreats through strategic investments, public education and advanced integration.

Speaking with JIS News recently, Director of JaCIRT, Lieutenant Colonel (Lt. Col.) Godphey Sterling, said the organisation has adopted a tiered approach to cyber defence, ensuring multiple layers of protection and resilience against potential breaches.

“Also, we continue to monitor and to treat with the implications of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and quantum computing. The AI Task Force has submitted its report, and we look forward to what are the recommendations that will come out of that, so that we can incorporate some of it in our cybersecurity efforts,” he said.

Lt. Col. Sterling also noted that the organisation is upgrading its suite of cybersecurity tools, including the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) to address the increasing complexity of cyberthreats.

“We will never get the sort of numbers [staffing] to do some of these things manually. AI allows us to recognise trends more quickly and consistently, whether it is for a vulnerability or a breach,” the director explained.

Additionally, the JaCIRT is working to raise awareness among vulnerable groups, including seniors, children, and individuals with disabilities. Outreach initiatives include producing educational materials tailored for different age groups and using various platforms, such as social media, billboards and traditional media, to disseminate critical information.

“We are not waiting on persons to ask us to do an engagement with them. We are seeing where the needs are and we are reaching out to ensure that we get that message across,” Lt. Col. Sterling said.

The JaCIRT is also expanding the operations centre from an eight-to-five schedule to a 24/7 system. This change aims to improve the monitoring of cyber activities and ensure timely responses to incidents, especially during weekends and public holidays.

The post JaCIRT ramps up effort to tackle emerging cyberthreats appeared first on Caribbean News Global .