L-Strategies LLC Film 'VFAF Veterans For Trump The Movement' By Jared Craig Producer Recently Premiered In Georgia

VFAF Veterans for - The Movement Documentary by Veterans for America First

Jared Craig Legacy PAC President with President Trump

Jared Craig attorney VFAF National VP and GA State Chapter President

VFAF Veterans for Trump – The Movement” by Jared Craig executive producer, featuring Admiral Kubic and General Flynn, recently premiered in Marietta Georgia

- Jared Craig VFAF VPMARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The L-Strategies film was directed by Stan Fitzgerald, however Fitzgerald moved on from L-Strategies LLC in April 2024. Currently the firm is run solely by attorney Jared Craig.“VFAF Veterans for Trump – The Movement” documentary made its public premiere recently in Cobb County Georgia to a packed house.The event was hosted by David Cavender the Republican nominee for Cobb County Sheriff who also appears in the film. The event was attended by Trevor Tiedeman Cobb County Regional Director for Trump Force 47 on behalf of the Trump campaign who addressed the crowd.Lucretia Hughes broadcast her show“Real News with Lucretia Hughes” live on site and interviewed candidates as well as talent from the documentary film. Cobb County Candidates Kay Morgan and Deborah Dance spoke to the crowd prior to the film rolling.Jared Craig the films executive producer and Stan Fitzgerald the director both addressed the crowd on behalf of Veterans for America First and the organization efforts of public education through these film projects.VFAF Veterans for Trump – The Movement is the third film by the national veteran's organization.The first film“The Fall of Deceit” was released in 2023 and the second film“Border Invasion – An American Crisis” was released earlier this year.Featuring compelling testimonies from veterans and political experts, the film uncovers the motivations and mission behind Veterans for Trump (VFAF). Witness the formation of a powerful movement as veterans unite to reclaim their country, advocating for strong leadership and a return to America First policies.With exclusive footage,“VFAF Veterans for Trump: The Movement” is an eye-opening journey through the challenges and hopes of a nation at a crossroads. The documentary not only highlights the issues but also inspires action, urging viewers to join the fight for a better future. Prepare to see the untold story of America's fight for survival and revival.“VFAF Veterans for Trump: The Movement” is streaming on the organizational website VFAF and is available for free public screenings by contacting ...In other L-Strategies VFAF News:The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement:VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump's announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collation@realDon.../posts/109429493455546669

VFAF Veterans for Trump - The Movement official film trailer by Veterans for America First

