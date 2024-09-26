Dollar Weakens As China Promises Stimulus And US Data Impacts Markets

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The US dollar lost ground against the Brazilian real on Thursday, September 26, 2024. The currency closed at R$5.4447, down 0.57% from the previous day's trading.



This decline mirrored a broader trend in global markets. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major currencies, fell by 0.37%.



Several factors contributed to the dollar's weakening position. China's promise of new economic stimulus measures played a significant role in shaping sentiment.



The Chinese announced plans to implement "necessary fiscal spending" to achieve its 5% economic growth target for the year.



This announcement came in response to a sharp decline in the real estate market and weak domestic demand. The People's Bank of China had already signaled its most aggressive monetary easing since the pandemic.







It announced cuts to a wide range of interest rates and injected 1 trillion yuan (approximately $140 billion) into the financial system.



These measures aimed to boost economic activity and consumer confidence in the world's second-largest economy. China's stimulus plans had a positive impact on global markets.

Global Economic Dynamics

As the world's largest importer of raw materials, China's economic health significantly influences commodity prices.



The announcement led to a surge in commodity prices, with iron ore rising over 4% on Thursday. This uptick benefited emerging markets and commodity-exporting countries like Brazil.



In the United States, new economic data also influenced market dynamics. The US GDP expanded at an annualized rate of 3.0% in the second quarter, meeting market expectations.



The first quarter growth was revised upward to 1.6% from the previously reported 1.4%. These figures suggested a resilient US economy.



The US Department of Labor reported a decrease in initial jobless claims. For the week ending September 21, claims fell to 218,000, lower than economists' expectations of 225,000.



This data indicated continued strength in the US labor market. As a result, market expectations for a 50 basis point rate cut by the Federal Reserve in November slightly decreased.

Brazil's Economic Outlook

In Brazil, the Central Bank's Quarterly Inflation Report garnered attention. The bank improved its GDP growth projection for the current year to 3.2% but predicted an economic slowdown for the following year.



The report also noted higher inflation projections across all time horizons compared to June's analysis.



Itaú Bank interpreted the report as reinforcing the view that the recently initiated interest rate hike cycle would likely extend over the coming months.



The bank projected the Selic rate to reach 12% per annum by the end of the monetary tightening cycle. Market participants now await the release of the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index.



The Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge is scheduled for release the following day. This data point could further influence market expectations regarding US monetary policy.



The complex interplay of global economic factors, from China's stimulus measures to US economic indicators and Brazil's domestic outlook, continues to shape currency markets.



Investors remain vigilant, closely monitoring these developments and their potential impacts on global financial landscapes.

