Petrobras Aims To Boost Natural Gas Production With Roncador Well Reopening

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Petrobras plans to reopen a well in the Roncador field, Campos Basin, by 2025. This well could produce 1.7 million cubic meters of natural daily.



President Magda Chambriard announced this initiative as part of the company's efforts to increase gas supply.



The company has been progressively increasing reinjection volumes in offshore wells. This strategy aims to boost oil production and improve the profitability of assets with associated gas production.



Chambriard highlighted the significance of the Roncador field in a statement to journalists. She emphasized that this single closed well could produce 1.7 million cubic meters of gas per day.



This production volume would make the Roncador well the twelfth largest gas producer in Brazil. It would represent just over 1% of the country's total production of 151.3 million cubic meters per day.







Petrobras' president expects the well to start operations next year. The company plans to search for and exploit more gas wells in the future.



When asked about potential subsidies to reduce gas prices, Chambriard denied such plans. She explained that gas is a commodity following specific parameters with a strong regional component.

Petrobras' Strategy to Enhance Gas Supply

Petrobras aims to gain through scale by increasing its gas supply. This strategy could contribute to reducing gas prices in the market.



Chambriard emphasized the relationship between supply and demand in gas pricing. She stated that more gas in the market could lead to lower prices.



The Brazilian government recently launched the "Gas for Employment" program. This initiative aims to increase gas supply and reduce consumer prices through various actions.



Over the next decade, natural gas demand for residential, commercial, and industrial segments is projected to increase by 37.5%.



The Ministry of Mines and Energy reported this forecast based on a joint study with the Energy Research Company.



The projected national supply in the integrated network is expected to grow by almost 100% by 2034. Meanwhile, they will increase import capacity by 20% during the same period.

MENAFN26092024007421016031ID1108720974