The Ensign Group Set To Join S&P Midcap 400 Curbline Properties & Transmedics Group To Join S&P Smallcap 600


9/26/2024 6:15:54 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
S&P Dow Jonesindices will make the following changes to the S&P SmallCap 600 and S&P MidCap 400:

  • S&P SmallCap 600 constituent The Ensign Group Inc. (NASD: ENSG) will replace Southwestern energy Co. (NYSE: SWN ) in the S&P MidCap 400 and TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASD: TMDX) will replace The Ensign Group in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, October 1.
    S&P MidCap 400 constituent Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NASD: CHK) is acquiring Southwestern Energy in a deal expected to be completed October 1.
  • Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE: CURB ) will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, October 1, replacing Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASD: CCRN), which will be removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, October 2. S&P SmallCap 600 constituent SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC ) is spinning off Curbline Properties in a transaction expected to be completed on October 1. Cross Country Healthcare is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

October 1, 2024

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

The Ensign Group

ENSG

Health Care

October 1, 2024

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Southwestern Energy

SWN

Energy

October 1, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Curbline Properties

CURB

Real Estate

October 1, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

TransMedics Group.

TMDX

Health Care

October 1, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

The Ensign Group

ENSG

Health Care

October 2, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Cross Country Healthcare

CCRN

Health Care

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI ), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit .

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
 [email protected]

Media Inquiries
 [email protected]

