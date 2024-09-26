North Houston's City Place Offers A Picturesque Setting Plus Premier Amenities For Meetings, Events And Weddings

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Situated 30 miles north of Downtown Houston, City Place has evolved into one of the region's most distinctive destinations for meetings, events and weddings.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- City Place , the sustainable, 2,000-acre community – connected by an expansive trail and path system and anchored by a 60-acre, mixed-use urban core set against the backdrop of an activated waterfront park – showcases a myriad of hotel, venue, catering/dining, entertainment and service options.Hotels and Function SpaceCity Place is home to three, well-regarded hotels totaling 590 guestrooms, more than 30,000 square feet of indoor function space and an array of welcoming outdoor areas. The trio includes the Courtyard Houston City Place, Residence Inn Houston City Place and the stylish, AAA Four Diamond Houston City Place Marriott .Situated in the heart of the urban core overlooking City Place Park, the Houston City Place Marriott features the nearly 10,000-square-foot Springwoods Ballroom, beautifully equipped for both large-scale conferences and creating lavish, multi-day wedding experiences – especially when used in tandem with The Plaza, an approximately 5,000-square-foot, manicured green space that can be tented for functions of up to 300 people.Other standout event offerings at the Houston City Place Marriott include the nearly 4,000-square-foot Oak Ballroom with water views, The Canopy poolside pavilion, plus an array of spacious board and breakout rooms. The hotel's all-day restaurant and bar, SwitcHouse Plates & Pours, boasts private dining for up to 12 guests and a cozy patio for alfresco dining.Corporate meeting packages with tailored breakfast, lunch and break options start at $135 per person, per day, while wedding dinner packages begin at $115 per person and include reception appetizers and a four-hour hosted bar.Unique Meeting OptionsLocated in the urban core, Star Cinema Grill spotlights 10 plug and play auditoriums ideal for presentations or private screenings. The dine-in theater's largest venues can accommodate up to 187, while The Audrey, its smallest and most unique, seats 30 in recliners and up to 14 in pre-function space with views of the screen. Another hallmark of Star Cinema Grill is a central, hotel-style bar off the lobby.Flexible office space provider Common Desk is located adjacent to Star Cinema Grill. The City Place outpost features beautifully designed lounge areas alongside fully-equipped conference rooms with seating from four to 15. Event pricing begins at $200, excluding a 25% staffing fee. Amenities include complimentary craft coffee, Wi-Fi and community events. In addition to monthly co-working memberships, day passes are available for anyone needing a productive office environment for one-off usage.Breakouts & Guest ActivitiesThe beauty of nature takes center stage at City Place and provides event guests a wealth of options for recreation and breakouts well outside the ballroom and boardroom. The Plaza is home to a bustling calendar of mostly complimentary community happenings that include a number of regularly scheduled weekly fitness classes, in addition to a calendar of specialty movie nights, family-friendly activities, artisan markets, festivals, concerts and more.Creative social hub Oiler Studio provides an optimal urban core location for team building and happy hours. Guests can enjoy curated food and craft beverage offerings paired with hands-on creative workshops and activities, as well as dedicated programming and events designed to engage, entertain and build community.Free placemaking app RunGo makes getting around City Place and its green spaces, parks and Nature Preserve by foot or bike a breeze. Users have the option to select from nine verified and protected routes – enhanced with turn-by-turn voice navigation and location-based information – ranging in distance from just over a half mile to 7.77 miles. Additionally, RunGo will lead users from City Place directly into the Spring Creek Greenway, the longest, connected urban forested corridor in the nation.Resources are readily available for bike rentals, horseback trail rides, plus kayaking and canoeing that allow for closer discovery of the local flora and fauna.For those looking to explore shopping options, City Place is just a short drive away from a curated selection of popular and upscale retailers at Market Street and The Woodlands Mall, while historic Old Town Spring is brimming with charm and unique, independently owned shops.Dining and CateringFood and beverage remain a focal point at City Place with dining options that feature a bounty of international cuisines with several independent and first-to-market selections, in addition to outposts of popular homegrown brands and nationally recognized chains. A sampling includes the sophisticated Japanese fusion restaurant Sushi Rebel, worldly fast-casual concepts Tarka Indian Kitchen and Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke, buzzy local breakfast and brunch spot Noe's Café, Japanese cream puff purveyor Beard Papa's, Austin-based taco joint Torchy's, Nashville-style hot chicken shop Urban Bird and others.Many of City Place's restaurants offer catering menus, including Common Bond Bistro & Bakery, a top resource for sweets and custom designed cakes that can accommodate full buyouts and small private events with custom menus ranging from buffet-style service and cocktail style receptions to full coursed meals. Mediterranean-inspired restaurant Island Grill also serves up buyouts, as well as a event options including happy hours for 15-40 people with shareable plates, plus morning breakfasts with fresh squeezed juice, omelets, breakfast tacos, smoothies and coffee.Services and ConvenienceLast-minute client needs can call for services that make guests look and feel their best. City Place is home to a number of convenience businesses, ranging from a Postal Annex, Frost Bank and supersized Kroger grocery store to a dentist, optical shop and hair salon. Diamonds Blow Dry Bar, Nails of America, Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa and Hidden Beauty Retreat Med Spa offer luxurious pampering services and cater to group needs. Ideal for wedding parties or team treats, treatments offer varying options like private rooms, buyouts and offsite capabilities.About City PlaceCity Place – formerly Springwoods Village – is a sustainable, forward-thinking and dynamic hub for business, leisure and living located at the axis of the Grand Parkway, Hardy Toll Road and Interstate 45. Spanning 2,000 acres, protected forests and natural ecosystems coexist beautifully within an architecturally significant, built environment that has attracted major employers such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, ExxonMobil, HP Inc., Southwestern Energy, and St. Luke's Health.

