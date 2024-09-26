NZME Selects PIQNIC To Automate And Simplify Its Accounts Payable Processes

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PIQNIC, a leading innovator in document management and workflow automation, announces a commercial partnership with New Zealand and Entertainment (NZME), the country's largest multi-media company.



Managing thousands of invoices each month, NZME is now automating its accounts payable (AP) process with PIQNIC's

cloud-based software to eliminate manual handling and improve data accuracy and cashflow control.



"We are incredibly excited about our new partnership with NZME," says PIQNIC Founder and CEO Aaron Cornelius.



"Our team brings over 25 years of AP and business process management experience to create what we

can confidently say is the world's best AP automation software. We understand the pain points in AP processing, and we know exactly how to eliminate these to unlock new value to our clients.

"After 20 years working with traditional solutions, we came to realise we were doing our clients a disservice by helping them implement these big, expensive and inflexible systems. That has changed – and using PIQNIC – we now bring them leaner, lighter and more flexible SaaS solutions that delight our clients, their staff, their CIOs and their CFOs!

"The evidence for this is our recent, highly successful deployment

with NZME and it's great to know

that our software has been very well received by the management team and users alike.



"Our software works anywhere on any device and can be customized for any business process, regardless of complexity.

"PIQNIC is for all businesses, big and small, and we're looking forward to

helping more organizations around the globe discover better and

easier ways to work."



Mark Smith, NZME's General Manger for Group Financial Services says PIQNIC's AP software has been a game changer.



"As an organization, NZME processes more than 50,000 invoices

every year and we manage all of this with only a small team.



"We're really pleased to now have the capabilities PIQNIC's software allows to manage our expense process, with improved visibility of our accounts payable position and saving time on repetitive tasks.

"We're looking forward to working closely with PIQNIC who will be helping us automate workflows for other business units at NZME."

About

PIQNIC



PIQNIC is a revolutionary work management platform at the intersection of document management, business process automation, task management and team collaboration.

This innovative and unique combination of work management tools is reshaping the way organizations achieve deep, sustainable and value-adding transformation by providing delightful and modern new SaaS based services in a flexible and affordable model.



PIQNIC is available globally via an expanding base of certified partners.

For more information please visit:



PIQNIC

