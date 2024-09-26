Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Management Changes.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualigen Therapeutics, (NASDAQ: QLGN) (the“Company”) announced on September 23, 2024, Mr. Michael Poirier, notified the board of directors of the Company (the Board") of his intention to resign as chief executive officer and Chairman of the Board of the Company, effective immediately. On the same date, Mr. Christopher Lotz, Chief Office also tendered his resignation from the company, effective immediately. Both resignations were attributed to disagreements with the Company regarding its future direction and strategic initiatives.



On September 25, 2024, the board of directors appointed Campbell Becher as President of the Company, effective immediately.

On September 26, 2024, the board of directors appointed Kevin Richardson as Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer as well as a member of the board of directors. Mr. Richardson has extensive experience in leading strategic and turnaround efforts in various small cap companies.“I am excited to be given the opportunity to lead Qualigen as it embarks on new strategic initiatives that will enhance shareholder value”. Mr. Richardson most recently served as CEO of Sanuwave Health Inc., a medical device startup that Mr. Richardson took from a fledgling operation to $20mm in revenue.

New President Campbell Becher shares Mr. Richardson's enthusiasm for the future.“We are entering an exciting time at Qualigen with many potential opportunities ahead. We would like to thank Michael and Chris for their years of leadership and guidance at Qualigen.”

About Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company may in some cases use terms such as“predicts,”“believes,”“potential,”“continue,”“anticipates,”“estimates,”“expects,”“plans,”“intends,”“may,”“could,”“might,”“likely,”“will,”“should” or other words that convey uncertainty of the future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. The Company's forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of its management team that involve risks, potential changes in circumstances, assumptions, and uncertainties, including statements regarding the timing of the offering. Any or all of the forward-looking statements may turn out to be wrong or be affected by assumptions the Company makes that later turn out to be incorrect, or by known or unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including risks related to the Company's ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements, including the Company's ability to file its Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2024, or otherwise in the future, or otherwise maintain compliance with any other listing requirement of The Nasdaq Capital Market, the potential de-listing of the Company's shares from The Nasdaq Capital Market due to its failure to comply with the Nasdaq's continued listing requirement, or its alternatives, or otherwise in the future, and the other risks set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. For all these reasons, actual results and developments could be materially different from those expressed in or implied by the Company's forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements beyond the date of this news release, except as required by law. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

