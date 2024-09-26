Jacobs Declares Quarterly Dividend
DALLAS, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Jacobs
(NYSE:J ) has declared a quarterly cash dividend payable to shareholders in the amount of $0.29 per share of Jacobs common stock. This dividend will be paid on Nov. 22, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Oct. 25, 2024.
About Jacobs
At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With approximately $16 billion in annual revenue and a talent force of more than 60,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit
jacobs
and connect with Jacobs on Facebook , Instagram ,
LinkedIn
and X .
For additional information contact:
Investors:
Ayan Banerjee
[email protected]
Media:
Louise White, 469.724.0810
[email protected]
SOURCE Jacobs
