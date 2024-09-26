Jacobs Declares Quarterly Dividend

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Jacobs

(NYSE:J ) has declared a quarterly cash dividend payable to in the amount of $0.29 per share of Jacobs common stock. This dividend will be paid on Nov. 22, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Oct. 25, 2024.

