International Joint Commission Establishes The International Elk-Kootenai/Y Watershed Study Board

convene experts and knowledge holders to conduct transparent and coordinated transboundary data and knowledge sharing, and share, synthesize and analyze data and information to support a common understanding of pollution within the watershed and its impacts on people and species. Over the next two years, the Study Board will report and make recommendations on the matters set out in the Reference. The Study Board will be co-chaired by Oliver Brandes and Tom Bansak. The Study Board, which is to be supported by technical working groups, is expected to submit an interim report in the fall of 2025 and a final report September 2026.

This is a historic moment for Canada-United States transboundary relations as it represents the first time that Indigenous Peoples have played a key role in the development of a reference to the IJC under the Boundary Waters Treaty of 1909.

Building on this, the IJC has ensured that Indigenous Peoples and Indigenous knowledge will be a crucial part of the Study Board and its work, including through membership on the Study Board.

A public webinar and comment period last month encouraged interested parties and individuals to share data/information with the IJC and to relay their interest in participating in study activities such as advisory groups and technical committees. More than twenty submissions were received and are now being considered by the Study Board.



The Reference, the Proposal, and the establishment of the Study Board are the result of many conversations and cooperative initiatives involving U.S. and Canadian federal agencies, provincial, state and Indigenous governments, and stakeholders regarding the impacts of pollution in the watershed.

The March 2024 request to the IJC from the governments of Canada and the United States, in partnership with the Ktunaxa Nation, represented an historic moment in the history of United States-Canada transboundary relations. The Elk River rises in the Canadian Rockies and flows into the United States at Lake Koocanusa (also known as Koocanusa Reservoir), an impoundment of the Kootenay/Kootenai River. It then flows through the states of Montana and Idaho, and through transboundary Ktunaxa lands, on its way back to the province of British Columbia, where it empties into the Columbia River.



