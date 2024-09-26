Weyerhaeuser To Release Third Quarter Results On October 24
Date
9/26/2024 4:46:19 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Webcast and conference call on October 25 at 7 a.m. PT (10 a.m. ET)
SEATTLE, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Weyerhaeuser Company
(NYSE: WY ) will release third quarter 2024 results on Thursday, October 24, after the market closes. The company will then hold a live webcast and conference call the following day, on Friday, October 25, at 7 a.m. Pacific (10 a.m. Eastern), to discuss the results.
To access the news release, live webcast and presentation online, visit the Investor Relations section on .
To join the conference call from within North America, dial 877-407-0792 (access code: 13742029) at least 15 minutes prior to the call. Those calling from outside North America should dial 201-689-8263 (access code: 13742029). Replays will be available for two weeks at 844-512-2921 (access code: 13742029) from within North America, and at 412-317-6671 (access code: 13742029) from outside North America.
ABOUT WEYERHAEUSER
, one of the world's largest private owners of
, began operations in 1900 and today owns or controls approximately 10.5 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., as well as 14 million acres of timberlands managed under long-term licenses in
Canada. Weyerhaeuser has been a global leader in sustainability for more than a century and manages 100 percent of its timberlands on a fully
basis in compliance with internationally recognized sustainable forestry standards. Weyerhaeuser is also one of the largest manufacturers of
in
North America
and operates additional business lines around
,
, energy and natural resources, among others. In 2023, the company generated
$7.7 billion
in net sales and employed approximately 9,300 people who serve customers worldwide. Operated as a real estate investment trust, Weyerhaeuser's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at
.
For more information contact:
Analysts
- Andy Taylor , 206-539-3907
Media – Nancy Thompson , 919-861-0342
SOURCE Weyerhaeuser Company
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN26092024003732001241ID1108720847
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.