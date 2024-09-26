Kirby Mcinerney LLP Notifies Investors Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Dexcom Inc. (DXCM) Securities Class Action

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California on behalf of those who acquired Dexcom Inc. (“Dexcom” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: DXCM) securities during the period of January 8, 2024 to July 25, 2024, inclusive (“the Class Period”). Investors have until October 21, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



On July 25, 2024, Dexcom announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2024 and reduced its revenue guidance for the full fiscal year 2024. The Company attributed its results and lowered guidance on their execution of“several key strategic initiatives” which“did not meet [their] high standards.” On this news, the price of DexCom shares declined by $43.85, or approximately 40.7%, from $107.85 per share on July 25, 2024 to close at $64.00 per share on July 26, 2024.

Investors have until October 21, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

