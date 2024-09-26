NMSU Global Campus To Offer On-Line Project Management Microlearning Course, Starting October 1St

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LAS CRUCES, NM, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- New Mexico State University (NMSU) Global is now accepting enrollments for the Project Management: Fall 2024 microlearning course. Designed to meet the growing demand for certified project managers, this online course helps professionals achieve the prestigious Project Management Professional (PMP)® and Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM)® certifications. These certifications are essential for those looking to advance their careers, increase earning potential, and gain recognition as experts in project management.Starting on October 1, the Project Management microlearning course meets the 35-hour PMP certification training requirement and also satisfies the 23-hour education requirement for the CAPM certification. This course is offered at $1,500 and provides the flexibility of online learning, allowing busy professionals to upgrade their project management skills without interrupting their careers. Enroll now to take advantage of this opportunity to enhance your career with a globally recognized certification.The course is taught by Dr. Thomas G. Pittz, an Associate Professor of Entrepreneurship and Management at the University of Tampa. Dr. Pittz has years of experience in project management, having worked with Wells Fargo and other organizations before transitioning into academia. He is a widely published author on topics like risk-sharing, innovation, and strategic management. A project management course equips students with versatile organizational skills in problem-solving, analysis, strategic thinking, and teamwork, enhancing their employability and readiness for leadership roles in various industries. Andrew Sedillo, Director of Microcredentials Instructional Design at NMSU Global, explains the course's value:"This program equips students with the necessary skills and knowledge to meet the prerequisites for PMP and CAPM certifications, positioning them for success in today's competitive job market."Professionals looking to advance their careers in project management can enroll today by visiting NMSU Project Management Course.Key Features of the Project Management Course:.Fulfills PMP 35-hour training requirement and CAPM 23-hour requirement.Flexible online learning format for working professionals.6 weeks duration.Taught by an industry expert, Dr. Thomas G. Pittz.Competitive course fee: $1,500.Starts October 1, 2024About NMSU Global Campus :NMSU Global Campus is the online campus of NMSU, offering a wide range of high-quality online degree programs and microlearning courses designed to meet the needs of working professionals and lifelong learners. With a commitment to excellence in education and a focus on innovation, NMSU Global Campus empowers students to achieve their academic and career goals in a flexible and accessible learning environment.

