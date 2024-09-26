Gordon Brownlow's Guidebook Unveils Molokai's Mystical History And Thrilling Adventures At Prestigious Book Fairs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Molokai - the Little Island Gem of Hawaii: A Historical Guide of Molokai by Gordon Brownlow

Dive into Gordon Brownlow's Detailed Exploration of Molokai's Breathtaking Landscapes, History, and Experiences at the Toronto and Frankfurt Fairs

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gordon Brownlow's illuminating guide, Molokai – the Little Island Gem of Hawaii: A Historical Guide of Molokai, is set to take center stage at two of the most prestigious book events this fall, offering readers and literary enthusiasts a chance to explore the magic of Hawaii's hidden gem.The guidebook will make its first appearance at The Word On The Street Toronto Book and Magazine Festival, a highly anticipated literary event happening on September 28-29, 2024, at Queen's Park Crescent East, Toronto. This festival, known for attracting a diverse audience of book lovers, industry professionals, and avid readers, provides a platform for authors to connect directly with their readers. Brownlow's guide will be prominently featured at The Maple Staple Booth in Zone B, located near Stage B: Across The Universe, ensuring maximum visibility for festival-goers seeking unique travel narratives and historical insights.Following its Toronto feature, Molokai – the Little Island Gem of Hawaii will also be showcased at the world-renowned 76th Frankfurt Book Fair, running from October 16-20, 2024, at Messe Frankfurt, one of the most significant international trade fairs for books and publishing. This event attracts global attention, drawing publishers, literary agents, and book lovers from across the globe. Attendees can find Brownlow's guide at Hall 5.1, Stand #C35, where it will be featured alongside other notable works, offering readers a chance to immerse themselves in the mystique of Molokai's past and present.The guidebook itself is a journey into one of Hawaii's lesser-known but deeply fascinating islands. While many travelers gravitate toward the more popular Hawaiian destinations, Molokai stands apart with its unspoiled beauty and rich cultural history. In Molokai – the Little Island Gem of Hawaii, Brownlow reveals the island's secluded beaches, majestic waterfalls, and prime spots for snorkeling, diving, and surfing. He also highlights the limited lodging options, such as private condominium complexes and rental homes, which provide a more intimate, off-the-beaten-path experience for adventurous travelers.In addition to its travel insights, the book delves into the mystical and historical significance of Molokai, offering readers an in-depth understanding of the island's cultural heritage, including its role in Hawaiian history and legends. Brownlow's work invites readers to explore Molokai's hidden treasures and to experience an authentic slice of Hawaiian life, making it an essential read for both curious tourists and history enthusiasts alike.Don't miss the opportunity to discover Molokai – the Little Island Gem of Hawaii at these major book fairs. For more information and to explore Gordon Brownlow's captivating guide, visit The Maple Staple Booth at The Word On The Street Toronto Book and Magazine Festival or Hall 5.1, Stand #C35 at The 76th Frankfurt Book Fair.About The Maple Staple:For bookworms, by passionate writers.At The Maple Staple, books come alive beyond mere pages. It's more than a bookstore-it's a community hub for book enthusiasts and budding authors. Celebrating diversity, they curate books from up-and-coming independent writers, and offer a platform to underrepresented voices. With captivating events and book clubs in the heart of Toronto, they foster a vibrant literary community, igniting inspiration and transformation through the enchanting power of words.About Bookside Press :Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

