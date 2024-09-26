SM ENERGY DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DENVER, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SM Company (NYSE: SM ) today announces that its Board of Directors approved the increased quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of common stock outstanding. The dividend will be paid on November 4, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 25, 2024.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company currently engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the state of Texas. SM

Energy routinely posts important information about the Company on its website. For more information about SM Energy, please visit its website

at .

SM ENERGY INVESTOR CONTACTS

Jennifer Martin Samuels, [email protected] , 303-864-2507

SOURCE SM Energy Company

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED