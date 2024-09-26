Fall Skin Reset: Top 5 Treatments To Restore Skin Health

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

As the sultry days of summer come to a close, your face is probably showing signs of the season's wear and tear. Between sun exposure, heat, and outdoor activities, summertime can leave lasting damage on your skin that needs professional attention.

Hannah Morse, RN , founder of Nash Injections by Hannah , a top Nashville med spa, shares her expert advice on how to revitalize and repair your skin this fall. With the right treatments and a personalized approach, you can achieve a glowing complexion in time for the holiday season.

Understanding Summer Skin Damage

Summer fun often comes with a hidden cost: skin damage. Understanding the impact of the summer months on your skin is the first step toward repairing your skin.

"During summer, we're exposed to more heat and UV rays than we realize,"

says Hannah. "Even if you wear sunscreen, the combination of heat, sweat, and sun can cause long-term damage to your skin."

Here are the most common types of skin damage caused by summer conditions:



Heat Damage : Prolonged exposure to heat leads to increased sweat and oil production, which can clog pores, leading to breakouts, blackheads, and acne. Heat can also weaken the skin's natural barrier, making it more vulnerable to dehydration and sensitivity.



Sun Exposure : Even with diligent sunscreen use, the sun's powerful UV rays can penetrate the skin and cause lasting damage. "Sun exposure accelerates the breakdown of collagen and elastin," explains Hannah. "This leads to fine lines, wrinkles, and sagging skin, plus it causes hyperpigmentation, or dark spots, which can take months to fade."



Late Nights and Lifestyle Factors : Summer is often filled with long days and late nights, which can disrupt your body's natural repair processes. Lack of sleep, combined with indulgences like alcohol, can lead to puffiness, dull skin, and increased inflammation.

Environmental Stressors : Spending time outdoors exposes your skin to pollutants, dirt, and free radicals. "All that exposure to free radicals can cause oxidative stress, breaking down skin cells faster and speeding up the aging process," Hannah adds.

Top Treatments to Repair Summer Skin Damage

Once summer ends, fall is the perfect time to address the damage and restore your skin to optimal health.

Here are some of Hannah's favorite treatments available at her Nashville med spa:



SkinVive by Juvéderm : "One of my new favorite treatments for post-summer skin is SkinVive," says Hannah. "It delivers microdroplets of hyaluronic acid directly into the skin to deeply hydrate and restore that healthy glow."

This treatment is ideal for treating post-summer dehydration and replenishing moisture lost during the hot months. SkinVive also improves overall skin texture and provides a natural radiance that makes your complexion look rejuvenated.



Botox Injections : After months of squinting in the sun, you may notice deeper fine lines and wrinkles, especially around the eyes and forehead.

"Botox is great for smoothing out those lines and refreshing your appearance," Hannah explains. Botox injections help relax the facial muscles, giving your skin a more youthful, refreshed look. It also helps prevent further signs of aging by minimizing movement in wrinkle-prone areas.



Microneedling : If you're struggling with uneven texture, enlarged pores, or sun-induced pigmentation, microneedling is a great solution. "Microneedling stimulates collagen production, which helps your skin heal from the inside out," says Hannah.

Over time, microneedling can reduce the appearance of acne scars, fine lines, and discoloration, leaving your face smoother and more even-toned.



Chemical Peels : A chemical peel is one of the most effective ways to refresh and renew the skin after summer. "Peels are excellent for exfoliating dead skin cells and addressing sunspots," explains Hannah.

Peels work by exfoliating the outermost layer of skin, revealing healthier, brighter skin underneath. They are particularly effective in reducing hyperpigmentation, sun damage, and fine lines caused by sun exposure.

Medical-Grade Skincare Routine : "Having the right at-home skincare routine is key to maintaining your results," Hannah emphasizes.

ZO® Skin Health products, known for their high-quality formulations, are designed to repair damaged skin, reduce inflammation, and restore moisture. A customized regimen that includes antioxidants, retinol, and hydrating serums can protect your skin and promote long-term health.

Why Fall and Winter Are Ideal for Skin Treatments

The transition from summer to fall presents the perfect opportunity to begin more intensive skincare treatments. Hannah explains why now is the best time to take action:



Cooler Weather : "In the fall, cooler temperatures mean less sweat and oil, so your skin can heal more effectively from treatments," says Hannah. This makes fall an ideal time for procedures like chemical peels and microneedling.



Less Sun Exposure : Reduced sun exposure during the fall and winter months allows your skin to heal safely after treatments that increase sensitivity to UV light, such as chemical peels or microneedling. "With less risk of sun damage, these treatments can deliver more impactful, long-lasting results," says Hannah.

Holiday Preparation : By starting your skincare treatments in the fall, you'll see noticeable improvements in time for holiday events and family gatherings. "Starting now means you'll be glowing by the holidays," says Hannah. Treatments like Botox injections, chemical peels, and SkinVive can ensure that your skin looks its best for holiday photos and celebrations.

Skincare Treatments in Nashville

At Nash Injections by Hannah, they emphasize personalized care to help you achieve your skin goals. "Every skin type is unique," says Hannah. "That's why I work with each client to design a custom treatment plan that addresses their specific skin concerns, whether it's repairing summer damage or maintaining healthy, glowing skin year-round."

Consistency is crucial in skincare. By following a tailored treatment plan and incorporating medical-grade skincare into your daily routine, you can achieve radiant, healthy skin that lasts through every season.

Now is the perfect time to reset your skin and get a head start on your fall and winter skincare goals. If you're in Tennessee, book a consultation with Nashville's leading injector and skin health expert, Hannah Morse, RN, and start your personalized skincare journey today!

