Defenage® 360-Rejuvenation Nail Root Serum Wins 2024 Allure Best Of Beauty Award

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DefenAge® , a pioneer in age-repair skincare, is proud to announce that its 360-Rejuvenation Nail Root Serum has been recognized as a 'Best of Beauty Breakthrough' by the prestigious 2024 Allure Best of Beauty Awards . DefenAge is honored to be one of just seven winners selected out of over 300 applicants in this category. This recognition marks a significant milestone for the brand, solidifying its commitment to delivering cutting-edge, science-backed solutions that go beyond their acclaimed facial skincare products.

The Allure Best of Beauty Award is one of the most respected accolades in the beauty industry. With nearly three decades of history, it is synonymous with efficacy, excellence, and integrity. The award's iconic red seal serves as a trusted symbol for consumers, identifying the absolute best in a market filled with endless choices.

The DefenAge 360-Rejuvenation Nail Root Serum is a groundbreaking product that harnesses the power of Defensin-molecules to target the true source of healthy nails-the root. As we age, our nails often become thinner, weaker, and more prone to breaking. The serum is specifically designed to revitalize nails by directly communicating with the nail-producing cells located in the nail matrix.

"We're thrilled that Allure has recognized the 360-Rejuvenation Nail Root Serum as best in class; the publication truly represents the gold standard in beauty," said Nikolay Turovets, DefenAge Co-Founder and CEO. "At DefenAge our mission is to go beyond the traditional beauty products (serum, eye cream, moisturizer) and in the past two years, thanks to our Defensin technology, we have successfully ventured into treating hair and nails. This award validates the extensive research and innovation that went into developing our Age-Repair Technology and demonstrates how it can help rejuvenate the root cause of nail health."

The 360-Rejuvenation Nail Root Serum delivers remarkable benefits, including up to a 92% reduction in ridges and lines, a 54% increase in nail strength, and a 78% boost in hydration for the skin surrounding the nails. Clinical studies with participants aged 40-58 have demonstrated noticeable improvements within just 30 days, with continued enhancements over three months. Unlike traditional nail serums that provide temporary cosmetic fixes, this serum targets the root cause of nail fragility by rejuvenating the nail-producing matrix. The result is a comprehensive approach to nail health, resulting in stronger, smoother, and more hydrated nails and surrounding skin.

About DefenAge®

DefenAge is an American company founded in 2014 by a team of regenerative medicine experts whose anti-aging discovery became the heart and soul of its formulas. DefenAge's products are widely recommended by dermatologists as a high-performing, anti-aging cosmetic skincare for visible skin rejuvenation and as a safe alternative for retinol. DefenAge complies with or exceeds the Clean Beauty standards and its products have never been tested on animals. Honesty, transparency, and excelling in every way possible are the company's standards.

