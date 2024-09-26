Reduce Health Disparities And Medical Costs With Data Driven Social Determinants Of Health

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Michael Sentz / Founder and CEO of CaringWireCOLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CaringWire, a leader in healthcare solutions, is proud to announce the launch of SDOHConnect , a groundbreaking product aimed at addressing gaps in care by focusing on social determinants of health (SDOH). What sets SDOHConnect apart is its unique integration with community pharmacies, making it a key player in the SDOH and Food is Medicine movements and a champion of health equity.As managed care plans and healthcare providers face increasing challenges in addressing the non-clinical factors that impact health outcomes, SDOHConnect offers a comprehensive and scalable solution. By leveraging CaringWire's cutting-edge technology and vast network of pharmacy partners, SDOHConnect integrates real-time SDOH assessments directly into pharmacy workflows, closing critical gaps in care for vulnerable populations."Health equity starts at the community level," said Michael Sentz, CEO of CaringWire. "With SDOHConnect, we can now work closely with local pharmacies to identify and address the specific social needs of their patients, from food insecurity to access to transportation or housing services, making care more accessible and equitable for everyone."Key Features of SDOHConnect:●Integrated Pharmacy Workflow: SDOHConnect seamlessly integrates into pharmacy systems, allowing pharmacists to assess social needs and provide immediate intervention during routine interactions with patients. This process fills care gaps that are often missed, especially in underserved communities.●Multimodal Support: The platform supports various communication channels, including mobile apps, email, text, and printed materials, enabling personalized care plans and local resource guides tailored to each patient's social and healthcare needs.●Proven Impact on Costs and Outcomes: SDOHConnect is not only improving health outcomes but also driving significant cost reductions. Programs using similar models have demonstrated a 13% decrease in hospital readmissions and a 24% reduction in overall medical costs. By engaging patients at the community pharmacy level and addressing key factors such as food insecurity, SDOHConnect drives measurable improvements in both patient health and financial outcomes.●Food is Medicine: CaringWire's collaboration with community pharmacies allows for point-of-care enrollment into Food is Medicine programs, offering medically tailored meals and groceries, nutrition education, and more. These services help address chronic health conditions like diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and behavioral health issues, promoting overall well-being through nutrition.●Real-time Data and Reporting: Through real-time tracking and robust data analysis, health plans can monitor care outcomes, identify health inequities, and track improvement metrics like reduced hospital readmissions and decreased medical spending.CaringWire's Focus on Health EquityAt the heart of SDOHConnect is a commitment to health equity. Through partnerships with pharmacies nationwide, the platform delivers personalized solutions in real time, ensuring that patients have access to crucial services such as food security, housing assistance, and transportation.One of the unique aspects of SDOHConnect is its alignment with the Food is Medicine movement. By capturing patients at the point of care within retail and community pharmacies, CaringWire helps close the loop between healthcare providers, payers, and patients, ensuring that those with the greatest needs are not overlooked."Pharmacies are often the first and most frequent point of contact for many individuals in need," said Sentz. "By combining our advanced technology with the power of community pharmacies, we can make a significant impact in reducing health disparities and improving outcomes for millions."About CaringWireCaringWire is a leading healthcare technology company dedicated to transforming the healthcare experience through innovative, data-driven solutions. With a focus on improving clinical, financial, and care outcomes, CaringWire empowers healthcare providers and payers to deliver personalized, effective care for their members. For more information visit caringwire

