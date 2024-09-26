Marwan El-Meligy's 'Departing Earth' Launches With Enchanting Remixes From Iman Deeper

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

This release #11 on Beatport's Melodic House & Techno Releases at the first week of the release.

BERLIN, BRANDENBURG, GERMANY, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Deed Berlin is thrilled to announce its latest release, Departing Earth, by Egyptian melodic house and techno artist Marwan El-Meligy. Known for crafting atmospheric soundscapes with a sci-fi touch, El-Meligy invites listeners on an auditory adventure beyond the familiar, where new horizons beckon with hope and curiosity.

The single is accompanied by a remix from Deed Music Berlin's founder, Iman Deeper, renowned for his deep and hypnotic trance style. His reinterpretation of Departing Earth transports listeners to an otherworldly realm, setting the stage for exciting future projects across Egypt and Europe.

This release showcases Deed Music Berlin's dedication to innovation and artistry, inviting fans to join Marwan El-Meligy and Iman Deeper on a voyage into new sonic dimensions.

Written and Produced by : Marwan El-Meligy

Remixes by : Iman Deeper

Artwork by: Nico Anizetti

Mastered by : Cid Inc Mastering

Distribution by Forward : fwdmusic

Preorder Date : 09/08/2024

Exclusive Date : 23/08/2024

Sales Start Date : 06/09/2024

Hi Spotify Team, I'm Marwan El-Meligy, and I'm thrilled to share my latest single, "Departing Earth," released by Deed Music Berlin. This track blends melodic techno with atmospheric and futuristic elements, creating an immersive sonic journey that captures the spirit of exploration and new beginnings. With its deep and melodic sound, "Departing Earth" is an ideal fit for the "Electronic Rising" playlist. Its captivating melodies and innovative production will resonate with listeners who appreciate the emotional depth and intricacy of melodic techno. Please consider including "Departing Earth" in your curated selections to reach an audience eager for fresh and transformative music experiences. Thank you for your consideration.

Best regards,

Marwan El-Meligy

[Instagram] \][Spotify]

si=QbSY_Ce7RfWWVnZeZAuezQ

About the Remixer :

Iman Deeper

Iman Deeper: Chart-Topping Producer, DJ, and Label Owner

ehran-born and Berlin-based, Iman Deeper is a chart-topping producer, DJ, and independent entrepreneur, known for his signature blend of melodic house, techno, and deep hypnotic trance. Since 2006, Iman has been creating music that tells a story, delivering DJ sets and live performances that engage and move audiences worldwide through his unique techniques and deep connection to sound. I man's creative journey began with Persian calligraphy in his childhood, which later expanded into a decade of studying Chinese martial arts.

These early influences shaped his disciplined approach to music, allowing him to explore sound as a way to connect with collective emotions and experiences. Over his 15-year career, he has released over 50 tracks, with more than 10 reaching the Beatport Top 100. His music isn't limited to the Iman Deeper name. Through projects like Aananda and La Roca, and most recently MYTHRON, launched in 2024 with Portugal based Phireka Records, Iman explores transformational and ambient music, focusing on the healing and therapeutic qualities of sound-a passion he has developed through years of personal study.

As the founder of DEED MUSIC BERLIN, Iman leads a fast-growing independent label, building a community that supports both rising and established talents in melodic house and techno. His consistency, self-made path, and deep roots in Tehran's underground music scene have made him a respected and sought after figure globally. Iman Deeper's blend of cultural influences and thoughtful approach to music ensures each performance is a meaningful experience, making him an ideal artist for festivals, clubs, and events seeking a deep, transformative musical journey. This version has a more humble tone, rearranged wording, and emphasizes his childhood calligraphy and later martial arts studies.

Remixer links:

**Label Links:**- [Deed Music]( )- [Instagram]( )- [SoundCloud ( )

About The Label Deed Music is an Independent label founded in Berlin by Iman Deeper in 2021. A group of Likeminded friends of Iman and some fresh talents equated are now in the Deed Music as a roster of Dj's Live-act and Producers.

Iman Deeper

Deed music

+49 1525 6034594

