S&P Global Schedules Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Announcement And Conference Call For Thursday, October 24, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global's (NYSE: SPGI ) third quarter 2024 results will be issued on Thursday, October 24, 2024 via news release at approximately 7:15 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The news release will be available at .

Douglas L. Peterson, President and CEO; Christopher Craig, Interim CFO; and Mark Grant, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, will host a call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on October 24, 2024 to discuss the Company's third quarter 2024 results. Also joining the call will be Martina Cheung, President of S&P Global Ratings. As the Company announced on June 27, 2024, Ms. Cheung has been appointed President and CEO of S&P Global effective November 1, 2024.

The presentation is open to all interested parties and may include forward-looking information. The presenters' slides, supplemental deck, and any additional information provided during the presentation will be made available at .

Webcast Instructions:

Live and Replay

The webcast (audio and slides) will be available live and as an archived replay through the Company's Investor Relations website at . The archived replay will be available beginning two hours after the conclusion of the live call and will remain available for one year.

Telephone Access:

Live and Replay

The call begins at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. Please dial in by 8:20 a.m.

- For callers in the U.S.:



(888) 603-9623

- For callers outside the U.S.: +1 (630) 395-0220 (long-distance charges will apply)

- Conference passcode



S&P Global

The recorded telephone replay will be available beginning two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available until November 24, 2024.

- For callers in the U.S.:



(866) 405-7296

- For callers outside the U.S.:

+1 (203) 369-0607 (long-distance charges will apply)

About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI ) provides essential intelligence. We enable governments, businesses and individuals with the right data, expertise and connected technology so that they can make decisions with conviction. From helping our customers assess new investments to guiding them through sustainability and energy transition across supply chains, we unlock new opportunities, solve challenges and accelerate progress for the world.



We are widely sought after by many of the world's leading organizations to provide credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help the world's leading organizations plan for tomorrow, today.



Investor Relations:



CONTACTS

Investor Relations :

Mark Grant

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel: +1 (347) 640-1521

[email protected]



For questions regarding call access:

Celeste M. Hughes

Associate Director, Investor Relations

Tel: +1 (212) 438-2192

[email protected]

Media :

Christina Twomey

Communications

Tel: +1 (410) 382-3316

[email protected]

Josh Goldstein

Communications

Tel: +1 (202) 383-2041

[email protected]

