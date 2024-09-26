21Shares AG Announcement: 2024 Interim Financial Statements
Announcement: 2024 Interim financial Statements
21Shares AG, the issuer of ETPs listed on various trading venues, has published its interim financial statements for the six months ending 30 June 2024. The financial statements are available at:
Contact:
Email: press@21.co
Phone: +41 44 260 86 60
About 21Shares AG:
21Shares AG, Pelikanstrasse 37, 8001 Zurich, is a Swiss corporation registered in the commercial register of Zurich under the number CHE-347.562.100. It was incorporated on 27 July 2018 and its purpose is the issuance of Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) in Switzerland and worldwide.
