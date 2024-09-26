Procap Celebrates Major Milestone And The Official Launched Of System R

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





On 11-15th September 2024, over a thousand distinguished guests, global business associates and partners gathered in Dubai to celebrate the official launch of ProCap's System R. This marks a significant milestone for the company as it is the culmination of hard work and tenacity of the ProCap development team. System R is a proprietary formula to ensure sustainable income for our clients. Additionally, ProCap celebrated 100,000 active accounts, demonstrating the company's reliability and strength as a leading capitals protection provider.

The highlight of the celebrations was a grand gala dinner held on 13th September at the Grand Hyatt Dubai. Attendees got the opportunity to network and mingle with different stakeholders, sharing and exchanging ideas on expanding the market share of ProCap within the region. The ProCap management team also took the opportunity to share the financial results for the first half of 2024. Additionally, the management team provided an updated roadmap and shared key milestones for ProCap before unveiling new promotional campaigns during the gala dinner. The event concluded with a much anticipated lucky draw, with the total prize worth over USD3.8 million which was kindly sponsored by our gaming partners.









At ProCap, we believe in expanding our horizons across diverse cultures and the company organised cultural tours for participants of the gala dinner. Attendees of the celebration got the unique opportunity to immerse themselves in Middle Eastern culture as the tour included visits to various landmarks like the Burj Khalifa, Jumeriah Beach and the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. Additionally, participants had the opportunity to savour authentic Middle Eastern cuisine and enjoy various cultural performances.

ProCap would like to express our immense gratitude to all attendees, global business associates, sponsors, and partners for making this event a success. The company would also like to express our heartfelt thanks to our valued clients for their continuous support and trust placed in ProCap as your preferred online capitals protection provider. ProCap will continue to grow as a company as we strive to be the region's leading online gaming services provider by providing our clients with world class capitals protection products and services.

About Procap International

Procap International a technology-empowered, innovative financial services provider, is the pioneer of Capital Protection. The company is built on the basis of risk management in prediction games; and selected trading instruments on exchanges.

By following the Procap Formula, clients can get to enjoy stable returns daily by making the correct predictions; without the need to worry about making the wrong predictions and incurring any financial losses.

As the industry transits through consolidation and technological disruptions, Procap's avant-garde operating model is poised to provide the most competitive and cost-effective insurance products tailored to our clients' ever evolving needs. The amalgamation of Procap, Clients and Gaming Operators seamlessly is an industry first with the company having tremendous growth potential to carve out a niche for itself with this revolutionary business model.

