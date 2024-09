E-Commerce In Crisis: New Data Reveals How Shopper Distrust Is Shaping Online Retail

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Analysis Done In Collaboration With Data From Truly Legit, National Retail Federation, IBISWorld, and Trade Commission.

28% of Sales Lost Due to Site Concerns, According to New Research

- Dan Schawbel, New York Times Bestselling AuthorTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- businesses are grappling with a significant challenge, facing an estimated 28% loss in sales due to shopper uncertainty about the legitimacy of online retailers. This alarming statistic comes from a groundbreaking study conducted in collaboration with Truly Legit , the National Retail Federation, IBISWorld, and the Federal Trade Commission.The research highlights the escalating rise of online scams and their unforeseen consequences on the e-commerce sector. As consumer trust diminishes, the effects are profound, impacting E-Commerce businesses globally.Key Findings from the Study Include:.Truly Legit's Impact: What sparked this study was Truly Legit showing our team data from their most recent case studies, proving that businesses displaying verification badges see conversion increases of up to 26%. We took this as a key indicator that shopper fraud fear has a much larger impact on conversions than anticipated..Rising Online Scams: According to the Federal Trade Commission, reported scams have surged over 130% since 2021, now affecting 1 in 2 consumers and significantly altering shopping behaviors..Cart Abandonment Rates: An analysis of heatmaps from over $1 billion in abandoned transactions across 14,000 e-commerce stores shows that“fraud fear” directly correlates with rising abandonment rates. The payment groups involved in this study conducted several A/B tests with their merchants, analyzing the differences in conversions after e-commerce stores showcased their legitimacy, from verification badges and public reviews. Their research found that an estimated 28% of online purchases are abandoned due to uncertainty about a site's legitimacy..Business Viability: The fear of online scams is believed to be contributing to a rising number of failed e-commerce businesses in 2024, underscoring the urgent need for solutions that enhance consumer trust..Dependence on Legitimacy: As reviews become less credible, consumers increasingly trust verification badges. Just like social media platforms offer creators a way to get verified, there is a way for online retail stores to achieve verification. With only one solution available, Truly Legit has revolutionized the online commerce space, allowing businesses to get verified and showcase their legitimacy.Conclusion:This exclusive data underscores a vital call to action for e-commerce retailers: prioritizing legitimacy and transparency is essential for survival and growth in an increasingly risky online environment.Learn how you can showcase your legitimacy: HEREIf you have any questions about this release, don't hesitate to get in touch.

