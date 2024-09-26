NAMI Eastside Announces Mental Health Champions: King County Executive Dow Constantine And Councilmember Sarah Perry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Healing Through Connection Gala will be in Redmond on World Mental Day Oct. 10

The East King County affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness will present the award on World Mental Health Day at their gala October 10 in Redmond

- Marc OommenREDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NAMI Eastside, the East King County affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, is proud to announce the recipients of the 2024 NAMI Eastside Mental Health Champion Award: King County Executive Dow Constantine and County Councilmember Sarah Perry.The award recognizes their exceptional leadership in advancing behavioral health and crisis care throughout King County where they have been instrumental in advocating for increased funding, expanding mental health services, and improving crisis response systems in the region. The pair of elected officials from King County follow a 2023 winner serving in the federal government, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy.Marc Oommen, Executive Director of NAMI Eastside, said, "Executive Constantine and Councilmember Perry embody the spirit of advocacy and community collaboration that NAMI Eastside stands for. Their tireless dedication to building a robust mental health infrastructure has made a profound difference in the lives of countless individuals and families affected by mental health challenges."The award presentation will take place during NAMI Eastside's Annual Gala and Fundraiser on October 10, 2024, at the Seattle Marriott Redmond. The event brings together advocates, community leaders, and supporters to celebrate progress in mental health awareness and raise critical funds for support groups, mental health classes and presentations.The“Healing Through Connection” gala, held on World Mental Health Day , is a fundraiser supporting NAMI Eastside's mission to improve the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness. Additional programming includes a panel discussion on the impact of social media on mental health. The agenda and additional details can be found at nami-eastside/2024-gala and tickets are still available for table captains and individuals .About NAMI EastsideNAMI Eastside is an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), serving East King County in Washington state. A volunteer-driven non-profit organization, NAMI Eastside provides advocacy, education, and support to improve the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness. Their programs, including mental health support groups and educational classes, are offered at no cost to the public. For more information, visit nami-eastside

