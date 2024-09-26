Chef Ken Addington And Mixologist Jeremy Oertel Present Tableside Theatrics At Club Room This Fall

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Vogue 100NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Club Room , a classic cocktail bar located at 310 W Broadway, New York, NY has collaborated with Chef Ken Addington and Mixologist Jeremy Oertel to create a unique and interactive dining experience combining imaginative cuisine and stunning cocktail presentations.Step through the velvet curtain into Soho Grand's gilded hideaway, The Club Room. The show is about to begin.Surrounded by Terry O'Neill's oversized portraits, this decadent two-room experience ushers old New York into a bold new era. Mixing uptown elegance with downtown edge.Each drink is meticulously prepared, from the 19th-century old-fashioned, to a modernized espresso martini. You may even find that your libation changes colors, sparkles, or has a flaming garnish. For a truly theatrical experience, try the Club Room Martini, dramatically presented in a bottle encased in ice and poured tableside.Complementing our cocktail program is a supper club-inspired dinner menu. Our chef invites you to savor decadent bites designed for sharing, from steak tartare gougères with black trumpet dressing to fingerling potatoes filled with caviar, crème fraîche, and chives.Our clientele comes as much for the tableside theatrics as the after-dinner dancing. Every night, a vibrant array of talent takes the stage. Musical stylings ranging from avant-garde pianists to eclectic jazz pair beautifully with our classic menu and impeccable service.The Bar Room juxtaposes Art Deco-era, hand-painted peacock walls with monochrome glimpses of 1970s New York in all its smoky glitz. The Parlor Room features a main stage with a disco ball and 18-foot mirrored ceilings. As night falls, dusk turns to disco. Tunes and tailfeathers come out as Manhattan's most coveted DJs spin for the city's most stylish denizens.For Reservations please contact: ...About Ken AddingtonNew York-Raised restaurateur, Chef Ken Addington was most recently Consulting Executive Chef of Casino, one of the most sought-after reservations in town. Addington began his career as a 16-year-old apprentice to chef Thomas Keller Rakel. After learning the basics he honed his skills in esteemed kitchens and was appointed Executive Chef at Eight Mile Creek, which was awarded two stars by The New York Times.About Jeremy OertelJeremy Oertel tended bar in NYC for over 15 years at notable locations including Dram in South Williamsburg, Mayahuel, and Death & Co. He went on to open Donna Cocktail Club where he was the beverage director and a partner. His cocktails have been featured in Esquire, GQ, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, New York Magazine, Punch Drink, and The New Yorker among others. Jeremy's cocktails have also been featured in multiple books including, Cocktail Codex, Finding Mezcal, Spritz, Sherry: A Modern Guide to the Wine World's Best Kept Secret, and The Old Fashioned.

