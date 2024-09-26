(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Christi Lower CEO, Founder and Master Blender of Award Winning Highline Spirits

The Highline Room - Dexter featuring Highline Spirits Award Winning Spirits in Craft Cocktails and Flights

Highline Spirits Toasts One Year of The Highline Room – Dexter: A Celebration of Craft, Culture, and Award-Winning Spirits

DEXTER, MI, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Highline Spirits is thrilled to celebrate the one-year anniversary of The Highline Room – Dexter. Since opening its doors on October 6, 2023, this unique craft cocktail and whiskey lounge has become a beloved destination for spirits enthusiasts, offering an elevated experience where creativity, culture, and craft converge.

A Year of Standing Out and Breaking Tradition

Over the past year, The Highline Room has made its mark by doing things differently. Rooted in Highline Spirits' ethos of blending cultures and bucking tradition, the lounge offers more than just exceptional drinks. Each visit is a journey, a chance to explore innovative cocktails and carefully curated whiskeys crafted to inspire awe.

“Our vision for The Highline Room was to create an experience where people could connect not only with each other but also with the artistry behind every drink,” says Christi Lower, founder of Highline Spirits.“In just a year, we've built something special, a place where our guests can savor bold flavors and learn about the craftsmanship that goes into every bottle.”

Award-Winning Spirits at the Heart of It All

Highline Spirits' clear commitment to excellence is evident in the multiple awards its whiskeys have garnered since their inauguratory releases in September, 2023. Notably, Highline Triple Rye was named one of Fred Minnick's Top 100 Whiskeys of 2023, a testament to its intricate blend. Highline's American Whiskey, was recognized internationally as a Top 5 Finished Bourbon from World Whisky. Additionally, Highline's Bourbon Whiskey secured a Double Gold Medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition in 2024, further cementing its status as a standout in the craft spirits world.

At The Highline Room, these award-winning spirits take center stage, with tastings and events that highlight the innovative blending techniques that set Highline apart. It's not just about sipping a drink; it's about discovering the story and artistry behind each pour.

Celebrating Connection, Culture, and Craft

From intimate cocktail classes to exclusive whiskey tastings, The Highline Room – Dexter has quickly become a community hub for both locals and global connoisseurs. Each event is designed to blend education with enjoyment, allowing guests to explore the world of spirits in an elegant, yet, relaxed setting. With quarterly menu releases, cocktails highlight in season produce with Highline's complete range of spirits including Vodka, Gin, and Rum with Agave Spirits planned to release in late Fall 2024.

And the journey didn't end in Dexter. With the opening of The Highline Room – Plymouth in May, 2024, Highline Spirits expanded its reach, continuing its mission to offer one-of-a-kind experiences that celebrate craftsmanship, creativity, and connection.

Join Us for Our Anniversary Celebration

To mark this incredible milestone, The Highline Room – Dexter invites you to join us Friday and Saturday, Oct. 4 & 5th, to celebrate. The nights will feature live music, Delectabowl Food Truck (Oct 4) and Curt Got Crabs Food Truck (Oct 5) and celebratory discounts on bottles and merchandise.

For more information and event details, visit or follow us on social media @HighlineSpirits.

About Highline Spirits:

Founded in 2021, Highline Spirits is a female-owned and operated brand dedicated to blending global cultures and age-old traditions to create bold, captivating spirits. Known for its artistry in blending, Highline has earned accolades for its innovative approach, including multiple awards for its whiskeys. Through its tasting rooms and products, Highline Spirits continues to inspire awe in every sip.

