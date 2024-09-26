Shares Of Clean Technology Company Pop On News Of U.S. Government Award To Support Expansion

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) This company's patented process reduces costs, carbon intensity (lower GHGs), environmental footprint, and reliance on problematic chains in the production of cathode active materials for lithium-ion batteries. And news of an award by the U.S. is sending shares moving today.

%NanoOneMaterials Corp. (TSX: $NANO) announced in a press release today that it has been awarded US$12.9 million (~CA$17.8 million) by the U.S. Department of Defense through the Defense Production Act Investments office's Title III program. Nano One is a %CleanTechnology company with a patented process for the low-cost, low-GHG production of lithium-ion battery cathode active materials.

The funds will expand capacity at Nano One's Candiac, Québec location, which is North America's only lithium iron phosphate (LFP) production facility and the project will support work underway at the company's facilities in Burnaby, British Columbia, and Candiac, Québec. The award broadly focuses on improving energy security by accelerating the formation of a resilient industrial base and LFP battery supply chain in the United States and Canada. The project also addresses the energy security requirements of the defense sector by supporting product validation and potential sales with customers that include, as previously disclosed, suppliers to the U.S. government.

Shares of Nano One were moving higher in late morning trade.