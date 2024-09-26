Attaché: Redefining Luxury Dining And Entertainment In Riyadh's Diplomatic Quarter

(MENAFN- Asdaf News)

attaché venue is a new destination in Riyadh's Quarter, offering a blend of great food and entertainment in a welcoming atmosphere. The aim is to create a modern and inclusive hospitality experience that resonates with a diverse audience, particularly those who appreciate music, creativity, and the finer things in life.

Sustainability is a key focus at attaché. Focusing on using local ingredients, eco-friendly cleaning, and reducing food waste through initiatives like the kitchen garden. Providing exceptional experiences while being mindful of our environment.

Divided into four unique spaces, attaché caters to a variety of preferences. From the indoor/outdoor restaurant, cozy and exclusive lounge, and UNSTABLE; the club for evening entertainment. Each area is infused with a distinctive touch that creates a special ambiance.

The restaurant features a diverse range of international dishes crafted from fresh, seasonal ingredients. Outdoor cooking adds a unique flavour, complemented by produce from the garden. The dining experience evolves throughout the day, accompanied by a selection of mocktails and curated music.

Privé; the exclusive member's lounge offers a private setting for meetings or casual gatherings, where guests can enjoy artisan coffee, and international dishes from our menu.