Attaché: Redefining Luxury Dining And Entertainment In Riyadh's Diplomatic Quarter

Attaché: Redefining Luxury Dining And Entertainment In Riyadh's Diplomatic Quarter
Date
9/26/2024 3:25:07 PM
(MENAFN- Asdaf News)
Riyadh – Asdaf News:
attaché venue is a new destination in Riyadh's diplomatic Quarter, offering a blend of great food and entertainment in a welcoming atmosphere. The aim is to create a modern and inclusive hospitality experience that resonates with a diverse audience, particularly those who appreciate music, creativity, and the finer things in life.
Sustainability is a key focus at attaché. Focusing on using local ingredients, eco-friendly cleaning, and reducing food waste through initiatives like the kitchen garden. Providing exceptional experiences while being mindful of our environment.
Divided into four unique spaces, attaché caters to a variety of preferences. From the indoor/outdoor restaurant, cozy and exclusive lounge, and UNSTABLE; the club for evening entertainment. Each area is infused with a distinctive touch that creates a special ambiance.
The restaurant features a diverse range of international dishes crafted from fresh, seasonal ingredients. Outdoor cooking adds a unique flavour, complemented by produce from the garden. The dining experience evolves throughout the day, accompanied by a selection of mocktails and curated music.
Privé; the exclusive member's lounge offers a private setting for meetings or casual gatherings, where guests can enjoy artisan coffee, and international dishes from our menu.
MENAFN26092024007116015312ID1108720653
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.