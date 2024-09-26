Pit Crew Loyalty Integration Supercharges Shopgenie Communications To Create An Even More All-In-One Experience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New partnership allows greater benefits and efficiency for auto repair shop owners.

SEATTLE, MA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Shopgenie, a leading provider of customer communication and engagement solutions for auto repair shops, today announced a groundbreaking integration with Pit Crew Loyalty, the number one cutting-edge loyalty program for the auto repair industry. This integration brings powerful new capabilities to Shopgenie's suite of communication tools, enabling shops to seamlessly incorporate loyalty program information into their customer interactions.With this new integration, auto repair shops can now include real-time rewards balances and consumer account lookup details in all Shopgenie communications, including text messages, emails, phone calls, and online appointments. This empowers shops to provide a more personalized and engaging customer experience, driving loyalty and repeat business."We're excited to partner with Pit Crew Loyalty, the best loyalty platform in the auto repair industry, to deliver this game-changing integration to our customers," said Kieran O'Brien, CEO at Shopgenie. "Loyalty programs are a proven way to increase customer retention and drive revenue, and this integration makes it easier than ever for shops to leverage the power of Pit Crew within their existing Shopgenie CRM making our all-in-one CRM even more powerful."The Pit Crew Loyalty integration is available now to all Shopgenie customers. The first clients are already live and seeing the benefits of this powerful new tool."We're thrilled to be working with Shopgenie to bring the benefits of Pit Crew's loyalty platform to even more auto repair shops," said Jeff Rudnick, CEO of Pit Crew Loyalty. "This integration is a testament to our commitment to providing innovative solutions that help shops build stronger relationships with their customers and drive long-term success."About ShopGenieShopgenie is a leading provider of CRM, customer communication and engagement solutions for auto repair shops. Shopgenie's platform helps shops streamline their communication processes, improve customer satisfaction, and drive revenue growth.Contact: Kieran O'Brien, CEO...About Pit CrewPit Crew Loyalty's goal is to embed automotive repair shops so deeply into the fabric of the community that consumers flock to the shop without the need for expensive, low ROI Marketing Tools. The shop will become an icon in the community and a leader in the business community. The Consumer and Community Loyalty Rewards Program fulfills every psychological need a consumer has to choose the shop and to become fiercely loyal to the shop. Deploying the Consumer and Community Loyalty Rewards Program creates a flywheel of new consumers, loyal consumers and a river of engaging content to share across all digital media, print and broadcast. The shop saves money in every aspect of marketing from retention to acquisition and promotion while exponentially increasing ROI.Contact: Jeff Rudnick, CEO...

