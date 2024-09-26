Man Up Time Studios Announces The Release Of Exovoid Carnage On September 30Th

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Exovoid Carnage out on Steam and Mac App Store September 30th

Exovoid Carnage Gameplay Screenshot

Exovoid Carnage Logo

Wave-based arena shooter challenges players to survive relentless alien hordes with intense combat, tactical strategy, and unique replay mechanics.

- Bruce Morrison, Co-Founder

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Man Up Time Studios, LLC, an indie game development studio founded by Bruce Morrison and Jesse Helton, is excited to announce the upcoming release of their game, Exovoid Carnage. The wave-based arena shooter is set to launch on September 30th on Steam and the Mac App Store, offering players a thrilling and challenging gameplay experience.

Exovoid Carnage strands players on a mysterious, planet-sized facility where they must fight off hordes of alien creatures in a fast-paced and intense battle for survival. Featuring remarkable visuals and powerful sound design, Exovoid Carnage pulls players into the heart of chaotic battles, where waves of enemies and explosive action push their skills to the limit.

What sets Exovoid Carnage apart from other arena shooters is its emphasis on quick reflexes, strategic thinking, and its unique replay mechanic. Survival requires not just sharp shooting skills but the ability to adapt to evolving challenges. Each defeat grants players a replay bonus, empowering them to become stronger with every run. As they unlock a range of weapons and power-ups, players can customize their approach and craft new strategies to face increasingly difficult enemies.

"We are thrilled to finally share Exovoid Carnage with the world," said Bruce Morrison, co-founder of Man Up Time Studios. "We've poured our passion into creating an intense, skill-driven shooter that players will find both challenging and exhilarating. We're excited for everyone to experience the high-stakes combat and survival mechanics.”

Exovoid Carnage will be available for purchase on September 30th on Steam and the Mac App Store. Man Up Time Studios invites all gamers to dive into the action and put their skills to the test in this exciting new game. For more information, please visit the official website or follow the studio on social media for updates and announcements.

Man Up Time Studios, LLC is an independent game development studio focused on delivering high-octane, fast-paced gaming experiences. Led by industry veterans Bruce Morrison and Jesse Helton, the studio is committed to creating skill-driven games that test players' tactical abilities and reflexes. With Exovoid Carnage marking its bold entry into the competitive arena shooter genre, Man Up Time Studios is set to deliver even more high-energy, action-packed titles that will push the limits of skill-based gameplay.

Alanna Morrison

Man Up Time Studios

Exovoid Carnage Trailer

