Legacy Retail Solutions Achieves 1,106 On Inc. 5000 List

Legacy Retail's official Inc. 5000 Ranking

Legacy Retail is the Brick & Mortar division of Traverse Group. Traverse Group was formed to reimagine the retail landscape and be able to support all channels of the new retail.

With 463% growth over 3 years, Legacy Retail Joins America's fastest-growing private companies

- Head of Strategy and Co-Founder, Clint LazenbyBENTONVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Legacy Retail Solutions has been named no. 1,106 on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. Based in Bentonville, Arkansas, Legacy achieved a 463% revenue growth over the past three years.In addition, Legacy Retail is ranked fourth in Arkansas and no. 113 in the Business Products and Service industry nationwide.Legacy Retail's parent company, Traverse Group, Inc. , received this honor last year, ranking no. 1,045 in 2023. Legacy's inclusion to the list outside its parent company highlights the team's dedication to modern commercial solutions and American entrepreneurship.Serving over 50 domestic and international clients, both brick-and-mortar and e-commerce, Legacy Retail Solutions is renowned for its expertise in local sales leadership.The company offers comprehensive business insights, e-commerce streamlining, supply chain trends, retail strategy, and more. It works with clients to transform the retail landscape and receives support through various channels."We are thrilled that Inc. 5000 noticed the hard work and dedication our team invested in assisting clients," said co-founder JD Hayes. "This achievement reflects Legacy's commitment to empowering brick-and-mortar and e-commerce consumer packaged goods brands. I am proud of our team's sales leadership and appreciative of our clients' unwavering trust in us."Legacy's retail sales are approaching $1 billion in gross merchandise value across various categories and departments. The company is committed to innovation and growth, demonstrated through Inc.'s recognition.The Inc. 5000 list offers a data-driven look at the most successful independent companies, celebrating those that embody the American spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship. Companies across diverse sectors, including retail, software, education, and more, compete to be featured among other leading independent companies.Notable past honorees include FaceBook, Patagonia, and Microsoft, which gained their first national exposure through the Inc. 5000.The businesses featured on the list collectively added nearly 875,000 jobs and generated over $300 billion in total revenue. The honorees are recognized for their role in shaping the future with innovative business models and exceptional growth."Our clients and suppliers are the lifeblood of our business, and their confidence in us is expressed by trust and continued growth," said co-founder Clint Lazenby. "This reflects our collective culture. Our teammates set the bar for effort, intelligence, and impact. We push not only the boundaries of the industry but also ourselves. This is why we continue to thrive together."As Legacy Retail continues to grow, the company remains dedicated to providing exceptional services to its clients and driving positive change in the retail industry.The Inc. 5000 MethodologyThe 2024 Inc. 5000 companies are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. Companies must have been founded and have generated revenue by March 31, 2020, to qualify. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.About Inc.Inc. is the voice of the American entrepreneur. They inspire, inform, and document the most fascinating people in business: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who represent the most dynamic force in the American economy. Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures LLC, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Winner of Advertising Age's "The A-List" in January 2015 and the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012, the total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 25,000,000 today. For more information, visitAbout Legacy RetailLegacy Retail, a subsidiary of Traverse Group, Inc., is a leading provider of business products and services. Based in Rogers, Arkansas, the company specializes in offering solutions for retail strategy, e-commerce, supply chain management, and more. With a strong commitment to growth and the community, Legacy Retail partners with clients to transform their retail operations and achieve long-term success.

