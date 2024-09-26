عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Leyla Aliyeva Participates In Another Tree-Planting Campaign In Baku

Leyla Aliyeva Participates In Another Tree-Planting Campaign In Baku


9/26/2024 3:15:32 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, Arzu Aliyeva, President of the Baku media Center, and their family members participated in another tree-planting campaign on Thursday held in the Nizami district of Baku as part of the Green World Solidarity Year, Azernews reports.

During the action, 230 Eldar pines were planted, along with landscaping efforts across the designated area.

MENAFN26092024000195011045ID1108720568


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search