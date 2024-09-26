Leyla Aliyeva Participates In Another Tree-Planting Campaign In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, Arzu Aliyeva, President of the Baku Center, and their family members participated in another tree-planting campaign on Thursday held in the Nizami district of Baku as part of the Green World Solidarity Year, Azernews reports.

During the action, 230 Eldar pines were planted, along with landscaping efforts across the designated area.