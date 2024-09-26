Creator Of Artificial Intelligence Explained Its Positive And Negative Sides

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, shared his vision for the future based on artificial intelligence (AI) in his article "The Age of Intelligence". He predicts radical changes in society and solutions to global problems based on advances in artificial intelligence technologies, Azernews reports.

According to Altman, like the agricultural and industrial eras that preceded him, the age of intelligence will redefine human life and activity and open a new era of progress that we can hardly understand today.

Altman writes: "In the next few decades, there will be changes that will seem magical to our grandparents." He foresees a future in which artificial intelligence will become an integral part of human life, contributing to unprecedented creativity and productivity: "This is not going to happen." all at once, but soon we will be able to artificially work with intelligence, which will give us ample opportunities."

The CEO attributes this inevitable leap in human potential to the success of deep research. "How did we reach the threshold of the next leap in prosperity? Here, in-depth research has borne fruit. The larger the database, the more effectively AI will solve complex problems using computing power."

Altman also recognizes the challenges and risks. He says: "We still have to figure out many details, but it would be a mistake to avoid any problems. We must act wisely, but also confidently. The advent of the age of intelligence is an important event with very complex and extremely high stakes. It won't be a completely positive story, but the positive side of it is so great that we will be able to determine how to manage future risks."

The CEO of OpenAI also touched upon the issue of ensuring fair access to artificial intelligence technologies and stressed that without adequate infrastructure, artificial intelligence can become a limited resource available only to the rich and cause social conflicts. He warned: "Technology has brought us from the Stone Age to the agricultural age and then to the industrial age. From here, the path to the age of intelligence continues through calculations, energy and human will. If we want to provide AI to as many people as possible, we need to reduce the cost of computing and enrich them, because this requires a lot of energy and chips. If we don't build enough infrastructure, AI will become a very limited resource where conflicts will arise, and will become a tool mainly for the rich."

Despite the potential problems in the labor markets, Altman argues that AI will create new opportunities for human creativity and usefulness: "As we see from the example of other technologies, AI will have its drawbacks. We need to start working now to maximize the benefits and minimize the harm from AI. For example, we expect this technology to cause significant changes in labor markets (for better or for worse) in the coming years, but most jobs will change more slowly than people think, and I have no concerns about this. So, artificial intelligence will allow us to enhance our abilities at a level never seen before.

Altman concludes his article with an encouraging prediction: "The defining characteristic of the age of intelligence will be mass prosperity. Artificial intelligence will not only solve many of the world's most difficult problems, but will also redefine the possibilities of humanity."