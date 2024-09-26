Creator Of Artificial Intelligence Explained Its Positive And Negative Sides

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, shared his vision for the future
based on artificial intelligence (AI) in his article "The Age of
Intelligence". He predicts radical changes in society and solutions
to global problems based on advances in artificial intelligence
technologies, Azernews reports.
According to Altman, like the agricultural and industrial eras
that preceded him, the age of intelligence will redefine human life
and activity and open a new era of progress that we can hardly
understand today.
Altman writes: "In the next few decades, there will be changes
that will seem magical to our grandparents." He foresees a future
in which artificial intelligence will become an integral part of
human life, contributing to unprecedented creativity and
productivity: "This is not going to happen." all at once, but soon
we will be able to artificially work with intelligence, which will
give us ample opportunities."
The CEO attributes this inevitable leap in human potential to
the success of deep research. "How did we reach the threshold of
the next leap in prosperity? Here, in-depth research has borne
fruit. The larger the database, the more effectively AI will solve
complex problems using computing power."
Altman also recognizes the challenges and risks. He says: "We
still have to figure out many details, but it would be a mistake to
avoid any problems. We must act wisely, but also confidently. The
advent of the age of intelligence is an important event with very
complex and extremely high stakes. It won't be a completely
positive story, but the positive side of it is so great that we
will be able to determine how to manage future risks."
The CEO of OpenAI also touched upon the issue of ensuring fair
access to artificial intelligence technologies and stressed that
without adequate infrastructure, artificial intelligence can become
a limited resource available only to the rich and cause social
conflicts. He warned: "Technology has brought us from the Stone Age
to the agricultural age and then to the industrial age. From here,
the path to the age of intelligence continues through calculations,
energy and human will. If we want to provide AI to as many people
as possible, we need to reduce the cost of computing and enrich
them, because this requires a lot of energy and chips. If we don't
build enough infrastructure, AI will become a very limited resource
where conflicts will arise, and will become a tool mainly for the
rich."
Despite the potential problems in the labor markets, Altman
argues that AI will create new opportunities for human creativity
and usefulness: "As we see from the example of other technologies,
AI will have its drawbacks. We need to start working now to
maximize the benefits and minimize the harm from AI. For example,
we expect this technology to cause significant changes in labor
markets (for better or for worse) in the coming years, but most
jobs will change more slowly than people think, and I have no
concerns about this. So, artificial intelligence will allow us to
enhance our abilities at a level never seen before.
Altman concludes his article with an encouraging prediction: "The
defining characteristic of the age of intelligence will be mass
prosperity. Artificial intelligence will not only solve many of the
world's most difficult problems, but will also redefine the
possibilities of humanity."
