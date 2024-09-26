China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan Railway Built Within 5 Years
Date
9/26/2024 3:15:31 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
The China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway will be built within
five years, Azernews reports.
Zhaparov recalled that the implementation of this major project
has already begun. Kyrgyzstan is at a dead end and is not connected
by transit routes to China's billion-dollar market.
"Prospects will open up after the completion of the railway
construction. According to our estimates, it will be built within
the next five years," he said.
The length of the route will be over 450 km, which will connect
the railways of China and Uzbekistan through the territory of
Kyrgyzstan, and then pass through Turkmenistan, Iran and Turkiye.
It will connect these countries with the European railway network
as part of the New Silk Road transport system (Eurasian Land
Bridge).
The cost of building a railway line through the territory of
Kyrgyzstan is estimated at $ 1.34 billion. Since Kyrgyzstan does
not have its own sources of financing for this highway, it is
assumed that the construction will be carried out with the money of
the Chinese side. The specified cost of the project is about $ 8
billion.
