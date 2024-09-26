Macron's Rhetoric Casts Doubt On Pashinyan's Peace Remarks Sparking Tension At UNGA

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
It has become a routine for the French government to adopt a
pro-Armenian stance and provoke frustration at international events
that attract the attention of many countries worldwide. The UN
General Assembly, known for its conducive environment for peace,
also did not escape Emmanuel Macron's target, as the French
president once again made headlines with his lofty rhetoric against
Azerbaijan.
He declared that France stands firmly with Armenia in the face
of pressure and territorial issues from Azerbaijan and called for
active participation in defending internationally recognised
borders. However, during this speech, Macron exposed himself by
presenting contradictory statements.
Internationally recognised Azerbaijani
territories:
The fact that Garabagh is internationally recognised as
Azerbaijani territory is undeniable. Based on history, toponyms,
and even UN resolutions on the matter, Garabagh and Eastern
Zangazur belong to Azerbaijan. Interestingly, these territories,
which were occupied by Armenia, never held any significance for
France, and international law had never piqued Macron's interest
until now. After Azerbaijan liberated its lands, Macron, who now
calls for adherence to international law, paradoxically disregards
these very laws by labelling Azerbaijan as an aggressor.
While calling for peace, this
hypocritical administration sows discord in the South Caucasus with
the intention of enticing the Armenian government and people,
expanding its influence network in Armenia, and indirectly, in the
Caucasus.
What is France achieving with this?
It is curious why a developed country like France, which sees
itself as superior to Asian countries, is so eager to engage in the
Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict. Does France, which amassed power
through centuries of slave trade and colonial policies, now
genuinely believe that the Armenians who returned to Armenia are
being wronged?
The reality is that what happens to these Armenians, where they
live, and under what conditions does not interest Emmanuel Macron.
Even if, hypothetically, war were to break out again and there were
losses among Armenian soldiers, this would still not concern
Macron. The only thing that interests the Elysee Palace is exerting
influence over the territories where these Armenians live. Despite
all these facts, it would be naive to believe that France is acting
out of friendship towards Armenia.
Pashinyan Talks of Peace, Macron Sparks
Tension
Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan occasionally delivers
speeches about peace, inviting Azerbaijan to sign the
already-agreed terms of a peace treaty before the COP29 climate
conference in Baku this November. Meanwhile, the French president
accuses Azerbaijan of pressuring Armenia and tries to divert
Armenia from peace by convincing it of France's unwavering support.
It is true that the current Armenian government is eager for this,
as Pashinyan's speeches are often little more than meaningless
media statements.
Otherwise, Armenia would not find it so difficult to meet the
straightforward and natural conditions put forward by Azerbaijan.
These conditions include removing territorial claims against
Azerbaijan from the Armenian constitution, respecting Azerbaijan's
territorial integrity, and opening a land corridor between
Nakhchivan and Azerbaijan-a condition that Azerbaijan later dropped
due to Armenia's baseless fears.
What does the constitution say?
The Armenian administration, failing to meet these simple
conditions, is instead planning and mapping out an Armenian-style
route for the Zangezur corridor. Given that Armenia would control
this route, and considering the bandit groups that have repeatedly
violated ceasefires and carried out provocations on the
Azerbaijan-Armenia border, this proposal seems far from
reliable.
Now, the only step left is to recognise Azerbaijan's territorial
integrity and remove territorial claims from Armenia's
constitution. However, Pashinyan tries to evade this condition by
arguing that the Armenian constitution contains no such claims
against Azerbaijan.
Nevertheless, the Independence Declaration of the Republic of
Armenia, referenced in the Armenian constitution, openly asserts
territorial claims against Azerbaijan. This declaration, adopted on
August 23, 1990, during the first session of the Armenian Supreme
Soviet, contains 12 articles, and its preamble outlines the legal
framework for the independent Republic of Armenia based on the
joint decision of the Armenian SSR Supreme Soviet and the
"Nagorno-Karabakh" Executive Committee on December 1, 1989, which
called for the unification of the Armenian SSR and the
"Nagorno-Karabakh" Autonomous Region. Although Armenia has
undergone several constitutional reforms, the document that
explicitly calls for the annexation of Azerbaijani lands to Armenia
has never been amended.
In recent months, even Nikol Pashinyan acknowledged this
mistake, stating that Armenia needs a new constitution. Yet, in
recent days, he has claimed that there are no territorial claims
against Azerbaijan in the constitution.
All of this demonstrates how easily the Armenian ruling elite
can be swayed and how quickly their positions can change with small
bribes or messages of support. The fact that the individuals
determining the future of the Armenian people are so weak is simply
tragic for the future of this nation.
As for Macron's administration, it merely seeks to ignite sparks
in the peace arena, preparing to take advantage of the tension and
secure its place in the region. By making false accusations against
Azerbaijan and hoping for Baku to start a war with Yerevan, Paris
will likely be waiting for a long time. The actions Azerbaijan has
taken so far have been purely defensive. Baku has never invaded any
country's territory nor fired the first shot. However, without a
doubt, if Yerevan, emboldened by support from the Elysee Palace,
starts another war, its outcome will once again be a defeat, just
as in the 44-day war.
