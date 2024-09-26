Macron's Rhetoric Casts Doubt On Pashinyan's Peace Remarks Sparking Tension At UNGA

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

It has become a routine for the French to adopt a pro-Armenian stance and provoke frustration at international events that attract the attention of many countries worldwide. The UN General Assembly, known for its conducive environment for peace, also did not escape Emmanuel Macron's target, as the French president once again made headlines with his lofty rhetoric against Azerbaijan.

He declared that France stands firmly with Armenia in the face of pressure and territorial issues from Azerbaijan and called for active participation in defending internationally recognised borders. However, during this speech, Macron exposed himself by presenting contradictory statements.

Internationally recognised Azerbaijani territories:

The fact that Garabagh is internationally recognised as Azerbaijani territory is undeniable. Based on history, toponyms, and even UN resolutions on the matter, Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur belong to Azerbaijan. Interestingly, these territories, which were occupied by Armenia, never held any significance for France, and international law had never piqued Macron's interest until now. After Azerbaijan liberated its lands, Macron, who now calls for adherence to international law, paradoxically disregards these very laws by labelling Azerbaijan as an aggressor.

While calling for peace, this hypocritical administration sows discord in the South Caucasus with the intention of enticing the Armenian government and people, expanding its influence network in Armenia, and indirectly, in the Caucasus.

What is France achieving with this?

It is curious why a developed country like France, which sees itself as superior to Asian countries, is so eager to engage in the Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict. Does France, which amassed power through centuries of slave trade and colonial policies, now genuinely believe that the Armenians who returned to Armenia are being wronged?

The reality is that what happens to these Armenians, where they live, and under what conditions does not interest Emmanuel Macron. Even if, hypothetically, war were to break out again and there were losses among Armenian soldiers, this would still not concern Macron. The only thing that interests the Elysee Palace is exerting influence over the territories where these Armenians live. Despite all these facts, it would be naive to believe that France is acting out of friendship towards Armenia.

Pashinyan Talks of Peace, Macron Sparks Tension

Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan occasionally delivers speeches about peace, inviting Azerbaijan to sign the already-agreed terms of a peace treaty before the COP29 climate conference in Baku this November. Meanwhile, the French president accuses Azerbaijan of pressuring Armenia and tries to divert Armenia from peace by convincing it of France's unwavering support. It is true that the current Armenian government is eager for this, as Pashinyan's speeches are often little more than meaningless media statements.

Otherwise, Armenia would not find it so difficult to meet the straightforward and natural conditions put forward by Azerbaijan. These conditions include removing territorial claims against Azerbaijan from the Armenian constitution, respecting Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, and opening a land corridor between Nakhchivan and Azerbaijan-a condition that Azerbaijan later dropped due to Armenia's baseless fears.

What does the constitution say?

The Armenian administration, failing to meet these simple conditions, is instead planning and mapping out an Armenian-style route for the Zangezur corridor. Given that Armenia would control this route, and considering the bandit groups that have repeatedly violated ceasefires and carried out provocations on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border, this proposal seems far from reliable.

Now, the only step left is to recognise Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and remove territorial claims from Armenia's constitution. However, Pashinyan tries to evade this condition by arguing that the Armenian constitution contains no such claims against Azerbaijan.

Nevertheless, the Independence Declaration of the Republic of Armenia, referenced in the Armenian constitution, openly asserts territorial claims against Azerbaijan. This declaration, adopted on August 23, 1990, during the first session of the Armenian Supreme Soviet, contains 12 articles, and its preamble outlines the legal framework for the independent Republic of Armenia based on the joint decision of the Armenian SSR Supreme Soviet and the "Nagorno-Karabakh" Executive Committee on December 1, 1989, which called for the unification of the Armenian SSR and the "Nagorno-Karabakh" Autonomous Region. Although Armenia has undergone several constitutional reforms, the document that explicitly calls for the annexation of Azerbaijani lands to Armenia has never been amended.

In recent months, even Nikol Pashinyan acknowledged this mistake, stating that Armenia needs a new constitution. Yet, in recent days, he has claimed that there are no territorial claims against Azerbaijan in the constitution.

All of this demonstrates how easily the Armenian ruling elite can be swayed and how quickly their positions can change with small bribes or messages of support. The fact that the individuals determining the future of the Armenian people are so weak is simply tragic for the future of this nation.

As for Macron's administration, it merely seeks to ignite sparks in the peace arena, preparing to take advantage of the tension and secure its place in the region. By making false accusations against Azerbaijan and hoping for Baku to start a war with Yerevan, Paris will likely be waiting for a long time. The actions Azerbaijan has taken so far have been purely defensive. Baku has never invaded any country's territory nor fired the first shot. However, without a doubt, if Yerevan, emboldened by support from the Elysee Palace, starts another war, its outcome will once again be a defeat, just as in the 44-day war.