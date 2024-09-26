Zelensky Kicks Off Visit To Washington
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky started his visit to the U.S. capital on Thursday, where he is to meet, in particular, with representatives of both parties in Congress, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
The official part of the visit will start with meetings on Capitol Hill, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.
In the morning, Zelensky is due to talk with representatives of the Republican and Democrat Parties in the U.S. Senate and then meet with lawmakers from both parties in the House of Representatives.
Zelensky is scheduled to arrive at the White House in the afternoon at the invitation of U.S. President Joe Biden. The two countries' leaders will discuss the situation in Ukraine and further support for Ukraine. The Ukrainian leader is expected to present Ukraine's victory plan to the U.S. leadership.
A separate meeting between Zelensky and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is also scheduled for Thursday.
