Pentagon's Offer To Give Ukraine White Phosphorus Shells Repeatedly Rejected By White House - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Senior Pentagon officials have recommended providing Ukraine with white phosphorus munitions to use them against the Russian invasion force, but the White House has repeatedly rejected the idea.

This was reported by NBC News with reference to three unnamed U.S. senior officials familiar with the matter.

"Senior Pentagon officials have recommended that the U.S. provide Ukraine with white phosphorus munitions for use on the battlefield, but the White House has rejected the idea several times," the sources said.

According to NBC interlocutors, if the move is greenlighted, such munitions would not be officially listed in content of the military aid package, as was the case with some weapons and ammunition that the United States sent to Ukraine without announcing it publicly.

Meanwhile, two officials said concerns that white phosphorus could harm civilians kept Joe Biden administration officials from approving the decision.

During the conflicts of the 20th century, including World War 2 and the Vietnam War, the United States used white phosphorus against enemy troops. The U.S. now uses white phosphorus in artillery shells to create smoke and conceal troop movements, as well as to illuminate the battlefield. The Pentagon's recommendation was to provide Ukraine with white phosphorus artillery shells to create light and smoke, not for use against enemy forces.

As Ukrinform reported, the U.S. and Ukraine presidents are scheduled to meet at the White House on Thursday.