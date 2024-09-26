MFA Condemns Political Ads In Georgia Using Images Of Russian War Fallout In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has condemned the use of images of the consequences of Russia's war against Ukraine in domestic advertising in Georgia.

That's according to a statement released on the of the Ministry's website.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemns and considers unacceptable the use in political advertising of images of the terrible consequences of Russia's merciless war against Ukraine, the suffering and blood of thousands of innocent people, the destruction of religious shrines and the cultural heritage of humanity," the ministry said.

Ukraine's diplomats have called on the government of Georgia, the ruling party Georgian Dream, and all interested parties to refrain from exploiting the topic of the war of aggression unleashed against Ukraine and its citizens in the domestic political struggle in Georgia.

"The Georgian people should not be afraid of another war as long as Ukraine resists Russian aggression. The terrible cost of this resistance is also the cost of peace in Georgia," the statement emphasized.

MFA added that Ukraine will consistently, steadfastly, and resolutely continue supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia within its internationally recognized borders, and expressed hope that the parliamentary elections will be held in a peaceful and democratic manner, and that the Georgian people will pursue the strategic course toward joining the EU and NATO.

As reported, new election campaign banners of the ruling Georgian Dream party were spotted in Tbilisi, which the country's President, Salome Zurabishvili, called "shameful and offensive to culture, traditions, history, and faith."

The left side of the campaign banner depicts cities, buildings, and churches destroyed as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. On the right side, it shows facilities built and restored by billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, as well as a night-time view of Batumi with the caption "Choose peace".