Zelensky Arrives At White House For Meeting With Biden And Harris
Date
9/26/2024 3:14:50 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived at the White House, where he is set to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
The visit is taking place at the invitation of the U.S. President, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.
As is customary, the President of Ukraine will sign the guestbook. Following this, Volodymyr Zelensky will hold talks with Joe Biden in the Oval Office.
Additionally, a separate meeting between Volodymyr Zelensky and Kamala Harris is scheduled to take place at the White House.
Read also: Zelensky thanks
U.S. for $7.9B aid package
, additional Patriot battery
As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian President is visiting Washington. On Thursday morning, he visited the U.S. Congress, where he spoke with representatives of both parties in the Senate and the House of Representatives.
MENAFN26092024000193011044ID1108720544
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.