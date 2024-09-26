Zelensky Arrives At White House For Meeting With Biden And Harris

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived at the White House, where he is set to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The visit is taking place at the invitation of the U.S. President, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

As is customary, the President of Ukraine will sign the guestbook. Following this, Volodymyr Zelensky will hold talks with Joe Biden in the Oval Office.

Additionally, a separate meeting between Volodymyr Zelensky and Kamala Harris is scheduled to take place at the White House.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian President is visiting Washington. On Thursday morning, he visited the U.S. Congress, where he spoke with representatives of both parties in the Senate and the House of Representatives.