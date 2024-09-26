Office Calgary Inc Has Partnered With Ringcentral To Provide Telecommunications Systems
Date
9/26/2024 3:11:15 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
CALGARY, AB, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Office Calgary Inc is pleased to announce it has a partnership with IGNITE! Partner Progam at RingCentral to expand its telecommunications systems and division of Office Calgary Inc. Getting AI -powered Phone, messages, video, contact center and virtual events solutions with RingCentral - the complete cloud communications platform.
Office Calgary Inc will now provide the follow services globally to new and existing clients.
The Worlds most reliable communications platform.
AI-Powered Calls
Phone Systems
Enhanced Business SMS
Online Fax
Messaging
Video Meetings
Open Platform
RingCentral EX
RingCentral Webinar
Developer Platform
Phones & Headsets
VOIP Phone
Video Call
Hardware Partners
Office Calgary Inc will be able to expand its telecommunications/voip solutions to global industries such as financial services, healthcare, educations, government, retail stores, high tech sectors, manufacturing, construction, real estate, nonprofit, automotive, consumer services, transportation & logistics organizations around the global. RingCentral can connect over 300 pre-built integrations, or build custom intergrations with RingCentral open API's.
Website:
Contact:
James Postrasija
CEO / President
Office Calgary
***@officecalgary
Photo(s):
Press release distributed by PRLog
SOURCE Office Calgary Inc
MENAFN26092024003732001241ID1108720520
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.