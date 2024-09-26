عربي


Office Calgary Inc Has Partnered With Ringcentral To Provide Telecommunications Systems


9/26/2024 3:11:15 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CALGARY, AB, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Office Calgary Inc is pleased to announce it has a partnership with IGNITE! Partner Progam at RingCentral to expand its telecommunications systems and division of Office Calgary Inc. Getting AI -powered Phone, messages, video, contact center and virtual events solutions with RingCentral - the complete cloud communications platform.

Office Calgary Inc will now provide the follow services globally to new and existing clients.
The Worlds most reliable communications platform.
AI-Powered Calls
Phone Systems
Enhanced Business SMS
Online Fax
Messaging
Video Meetings
Open Platform
RingCentral EX
RingCentral Webinar
Developer Platform
Phones & Headsets
VOIP Phone
Video Call
Hardware Partners

Office Calgary Inc will be able to expand its telecommunications/voip solutions to global industries such as financial services, healthcare, educations, government, retail stores, high tech sectors, manufacturing, construction, real estate, nonprofit, automotive, consumer services, transportation & logistics organizations around the global. RingCentral can connect over 300 pre-built integrations, or build custom intergrations with RingCentral open API's.

James Postrasija
CEO / President
Office Calgary
***@officecalgary

SOURCE Office Calgary Inc

