Clarissa De Queiroz Joins Fastercapital's Online Mentors Network To Support Global Startups

FasterCapital is pleased to announce that Clarissa Cassiano Fonseca de Queiroz, a two-time founder and startup mentor based in Canada, has joined its prestigious online mentors network. Clarissa brings a wealth of experience in guiding e-commerce DTC (Direct-to-Consumer) startups toward sustainable growth through strategic planning, branding, and operational efficiency.
With a track record of helping businesses refine their goals and overcome challenges, Clarissa is known for her practical insights and actionable strategies that foster innovation and drive tangible results. Her deep expertise in scaling startups and improving operational frameworks will be a valuable asset to
FasterCapital's community of entrepreneurs seeking mentorship and guidance.
Clarissa's addition to FasterCapital's network reinforces the organization's commitment to offering world-class support to startups at various stages of their journey. Her extensive experience will empower startups to refine their strategic goals and achieve long-term growth in competitive markets.
Connect with Clarissa de Queiroz to explore how her mentorship and strategic insights can help drive innovation and success for your organization.
